Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Hamlin reveals Xanax dependency, recent accidental overdose, and rehab stint

Delilah Hamlin, daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, revealed she has dealt with intense health issues this year.

The model took to Instagram to talk about her story, which she believes began when she received the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year. It has been a months-long journey, and Delilah revealed she had just returned home from treatment earlier this week.

Interestingly enough, Delilah also revealed that she was told by someone close to her not to share her story. She did anyway, though.

Delilah Hamlin reveals her Xanax dependency and overdose

Throughout the long Instagram video, Delilah Hamlin revealed that after getting the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination, she had some reactions that triggered autoimmune responses in her body.

Lisa Rinna’s daughter said, “I started getting really sick. I started feeling like I had the flu the whole time. I was getting migraines, I was having panic attacks — I would never wish those panic attacks on my worse enemy. It was like my body was in constant fight or flight mode. It was horrible.”

In May, that’s when Delilah went and saw someone who prescribed her Xanax, on which she became dependent on using. She said, “He overprescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes like 10 milligrams, and he gave me like 20 milligrams three times a day, and then he gave me three milligrams of Xanax a day. So my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed — I didn’t mean to, at all — I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol.”

That’s when the model sought treatment in Arizona.

Unfortunately, that didn’t work out, and after three weeks, Delilah revealed she was asked to leave.

In the video, she also gave a shoutout to former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid. Delilah said she helped her after dealing with something similar and her Lyme disease.

Delilah did find treatment elsewhere, as she returned home Monday night, just before making this video.

Delilah Hamlin on RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers have likely seen Delilah and her sister, Amelia, during Lisa Rinna’s scenes on the show. They have appeared numerous times and even interacted with some of the other women.

It is unclear if Lisa Rinna was the person close to Delilah Hamlin who suggested she remained quiet about her story.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.