Lindsie Chrisley reveals why she reconciled with Todd Chrisley

Lindsie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley have reconciled. Pic credit: USA Network

Lindsie Chrisley and her father, Todd Chrisley, have had a strained relationship since the family debuted on Chrisley Knows Best.

She was initially part of the show but walked away while everyone continued filming. Todd wasn’t fond of Lindsie’s husband, Will Campbell, which played a role in the tense relationship the two had.

When the Chrisleys’ legal problems were initially made public, some speculation was that Lindsie had done something against her parents. There was a public feud that ensued and included two members of Bachelor Nation, Josh Murray and Robby Hayes.

Lindsie vowed she would never speak to her father again, and her siblings called her out for what they believed she had done.

Following Todd and Julie Chrisley’s guilty verdict in June, Lindisie released a statement showing support for them.

It appears that the reconciliation started before that, though the statement was a show of support for them as the entire family was shocked by the guilty verdict.

Lindsie Chrisley opens up about reconciling with Todd Chrisley

During an episode of her podcast, The Southern Tea, Lindsie Chrisley discussed the situation between her and her father, Todd Chrisley.

She didn’t reconcile with the Chrisley Knows Best star because of the trial. Lindsie realizes it may appear that way, but it started when she announced she was separating and divorcing Will Campbell.

Todd did post a public comment about the divorce news and revealed he would always be there for her and that he loved her. This despite the two having each other blocked on social media.

She said, “I can confidently tell you there was no reconnection due to any legal reasons whatsoever.”

The former reality TV star said, “After my divorce stuff had become public, my dad had posted, ‘I’m here, I love you, whatever’s going on in your life right now, I see it.”

Lindsie confirmed that they reconciled because of the divorce, not because of the trial and subsequent guilty verdict.

Lindsie Chrisley has not been spotted in Nashville

Despite Lindsie Chrisley reconciling with Todd Chrisley, she has yet to be spotted at the Chrisleys’ Nashville home.

Savannah and Chase Chrisley were both seen at the family home, and Grayson Chrisley was captured washing his truck in the driveway. Nic Kerdiles was also spotted leaving the residence. He is Savannah’s on-again-off-again boyfriend.

It’s unclear if Lindsie will show up for her parents’ sentencing in October.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the USA network.