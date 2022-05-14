Leah McSweeney admits she doesn’t think she’s returning to Real Housewives of New York

Leah McSweeney doesn’t think she will be asked back to RHONY. Pic credit: Bravo

Fashion designer Leah McSweeney has starred on the Real Housewives of New York City for the past two seasons, and has managed to make friends and also make waves.

When the Bravo network announced that RHONY would be rebooted for Season 14, they said that the new cast would be diverse, but also an organic group of existing friends. Leah was supposed to be the conduit for Eboni Williams joining the cast before Season 13.

Now that production is working full force on casting, Leah is assuming she won’t be asked back, and has said she is hoping she is, but preparing for rejection.

Leah feels she won’t be invited to the RHONY reboot

Leah was recently a guest on the We Should Talk podcast with Gibson Johns, and she spoke openly about her future on the hit Housewives franchise. She said she felt that she wouldn’t be invited to return.

“I think I’m not coming back. It’s just the better way to think about it,” Leah admitted, adding, “I mean look, I have to see if they offer me to go back, I have to wait to see who’s on it and which show it is, and whatever … you know I can’t think the what if.”

Leah also agreed with viewers who said that Season 13 was a flop, and it showed in the ratings that were lower than ever. “I would be like bummed, just because [my] second [season] was just not fun, you know what I mean,” she continued. “I mean maybe the show’s not supposed to be fun though. I don’t know.”

Leah hopped into Season 12 as a true fan favorite. She was a single mom and business owner, and viewers loved how she spoke her mind and stood up against the older and more seasoned Housewives. Still, even with Leah in the cast, the show struggled to connect with viewers in Season 13.

She added, “I just want to have fun on my last season.”

What is next for the New York franchise?

Bravo announced in March that they planned to reboot and recast the series for the upcoming season, with hopes of securing a more diverse group of women for the show. Along with news of a casting shakeup for the upcoming season, Bravo also announced a new series with the working title RHONY: Legacy, which will feature some of the most beloved NY Housewives.

At the time of the announcement, Bravo chief Andy Cohen said it would be a major casting search and that the network would be starting from scratch. No casting decisions have been announced, but the series leaves the door open for Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and more to stay involved with the network. It could also see the return of fan-favorite housewives including Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin.

The Real Housewives of New York City is on hiatus on Bravo.