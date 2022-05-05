Jill Zarin still waiting on call for Real Housewives of New York reboot

Jill Zarin wants a spot on the new RHONY: Legacy series. Pic credit: Bravo

Jill Zarin has expressed her wish to return to The Real Housewives of New York City. In reality, she has been pleading with Andy Cohen for a return to the show for years.

After her years-long dispute with BFF-turned-enemy Bethenny Frankel grew more intense, and viewers took Bethenny’s side, Jill was booted from the show following the Season 4 reunion.

With RHONY: Legacy now in the works, Jill sees now as the ideal time to reclaim her apple.

Jill Zarin is waiting on her call to come back to RHONY

Cameras caught up with Jill and her fiance, Gary Brody outside of the airport on Tuesday, and of course, she was asked about the new RHONY reboot and Legacy series. She joked that no one had interviewed Gary before, and that she was saving his TV introduction for the reboot.

Jill revealed that she has not been contacted by anyone at Bravo about securing a spot on RHONY: Legacy. She added that she isn’t upset, because it seems as if casting has not yet started. “Now if everybody’s been called and I wasn’t, of course I’d be a little hurt,” Jill said.

She spoke about the main show reboot, which Bravo is currently casting, and there are rumors that it has been quite a difficult undertaking. Jill claimed, “I think they’re worried about the regular show and getting that right. Because they know we’re all here”. The “they” she is likely referring to are the former NYC Housewives who have publicly expressed interest in the Legacy series, which includes Jill, Kelly Bensimon, and Luann de Lesseps.

Jill had a message for the powers at be at her former employer: “I can say one thing, you’ll never forget Jill Zarin!” She quipped that she is hard to forget because of her distinctive voice. She said that no matter what happens with the new show, even if she is not asked to participate, she will always be grateful to Bravo for everything.

Jill is doing press for her role on RHUGT Season 2

Jill recently filmed Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which took place at Dorinda’s estate in the Berkshires. Also cast was Phaedra Parks, Taylor Armstrong, Tamra Judge, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, and Eva Marcille Sterling.

Peacock announced today that the second installment of the Housewives vacation show was set to premiere June 23. The season is tagged The Ex-Wives club, as the cast contains former Housewives from various franchises.

Jill is also in a new phase of her life personally. After the loss of her husband, Bobby Zarin, she has spent time developing her home decor collection from Boca Raton, Florida, and is happily engaged to consultant Gary Brody.

The Real Housewives of New York City is on hiatus on Bravo.