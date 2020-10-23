Laura Jallali gives update on new boyfriend Tony, 90 Day Fiance alum reveals whether they’ve met or not

Laura Jallali is finally a free woman. She even announced the finalization of her divorce from 90 Day Fiance husband Aladin Jallali.

90 Day Fiance fans watched her and her husband get married in an extravagant Tunisian wedding, only to separate a few months later.

The split got nasty, as Aladin was accused of cheating on Laura.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her divorce is final

The Canadian is officially done with her 90-day marriage. The divorce has been finalized and she has been awarded alimony of $30 dollars a month.

“He can keep his 30 bucks,” she revealed. “I think he needs it more than me.”

Even though the divorce was just finalized, Aladin has reportedly been engaged to a new woman since July. While his new fiance has kept a low profile, her name is revealed to be Maria Talebi.

Although she’s saying goodbye to her Tunisian husband, it seems like there is a new man in Laura’s life.

In an interview with The Domenick Nati Show, she gave the dirty details about both relationships.

There’s a new man in her life

Viewers first met Tony when Laura introduced him as her new love connection on the 90 Day Fiance spin-off, Self-Quarantined. She describes him as a dental student from California who she finds “very delicious to look at.”

They met online and she’s excited to report they talk every day. He’s been in her life for a while as a friend, and it naturally evolved into something more.

While she has no clue what the “jiggy jiggy” will be like, she says he has a great personality.

It’s clear Laura has a type, as he does having something in common with her ex Aladin: his age. Tony is 25 years old, which makes him 26 years younger than Laura.

Although she said the two have been in a friendship for a while now, she revealed that the two actually haven’t met in person.

She noted that the borders of Canada have been closed due to the pandemic, making the international trip to California much more difficult.

She has also recently admitted she found Geoffrey Paschel from Season 4 of Before the 90 Days attractive.

Will she make it work with Tony or shoot her shot at the 90 Day Fiance alum?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.