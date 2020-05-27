90 Day Fiance: Here’s what we know about Laura Jallali’s boyfriend Tony

Laura Jallali had tongues wagging when she married a man, 22 years her junior on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The 51-year-old has since parted ways with her ex-husband, Aladin Jallali, and recently shared on 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined that she is now in a new relationship.

Clearly, Laura has a type because her new guy has something in common with her ex. He’s also decades younger than the reality tv personality.

Actually, there’s even more of an age difference this time around than with 29-year-old Aladin.

Her new boyfriend Tony is only 25.

In case you haven’t done the math, that’s a 26 year age gap between the two.

The real question is, who is this Tony?

Laura talks about new boyfriend

During a recent episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined, Laura gave an update on her life.

The Canadian native shared that she also met a guy online, and they “completely connected.”

During the episode, the single mom spoke to Tony on FaceTime then shared a bit of background info about him saying, “Tony lives in California and is in dental college. He is 25 and very delicious to look at.”

During the video call, Tony’s face was not shown, but she said, “I can’t wait to meet you,” then shared with the cameras that “Tony seems too good to be true.”

During the conversation with Tony, she brings up the age issue.

“I have a little bit of an issue because of your age; and you know, you’re very handsome, why are you even talking to somebody like me?” she asked.

Tony reassured Laura, who he calls “love muffin,” that it will be their time when the quarantine ends. He even tossed out the ‘L’ word, saying, “I Love you so much,” though they haven’t met in person.

Who is Tony?

TLC decided to blur Tony’s face during the episode, so the only thing we saw was his body.

IG user @187anonymous shared Tony is a popular blogger that goes by the username @thechanteltea on Instagram.

The Instagram bio for the page in question lists the person’s name as Tony Malec and his age as 25. His place of residence is listed as California.

However, Laura likely has never even seen Tony in person because he has made it clear that he hasn’t left the U.S. and she can no longer enter. It still remains to be seen if this is a real romance or if these two are continuing claims that they are together in order to gain followers and clout.

90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.