Cortney Reardanz admits she is engaged, getting married in August to boyfriend Andy seen on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

Cortney Reardanz appeared on the first season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day when she traveled to Spain to meet Antonio, a man she had been talking to online.

Her romance with Antonio didn’t work out- she felt he was using her for sex and thought that he didn’t really seem interested in the fact she was there.

While he blamed their problems on cultural differences, she decided it would be best for them to split up.

But now, Cortney has found love once again. She revealed on Instagram that she’s engaged and will be married this summer.

Cortney Reardanz shared the news on Instagram

On her Instagram stories, Cortney shared the news that she’s getting married to the man she’s been quarantining with.

She started her Instagram post by saying that she wasn’t hiding her relationship, an accusation that some fans had made against her. She explained that her public silence about the relationship was an effort to try to protect her fiance.

“YES, we did send out wedding invitations to close friends last week,” she explained. “We are getting married in August 2020. It happened unexpectedly, but I am very happy about it I cannot wait to be with my love.”

During her 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantine segment, Cortney revealed she had been quarantining with Andy at his house. He owns a period cup company and she promotes the brand as an ambassador.

While she was staying with him, he continued to call her his girlfriend but she didn’t like the label. But she seems to have gotten over that- the couple is now engaged and they’ve sent out invitations for an August 2020 wedding.

Cortney Reardanz has her thoughts about 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Like the rest of the 90 Day Fiance world, Cortney has been watching the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

She recently called out Big Ed for hanging photos of his clients on his wall, saying it was wildly inappropriate. Cortney said she thought it would be inappropriate if a professional photographer put her lingerie photo up on his wall at home.

She also accused Ed of exploiting Rose and her family on the show. She pointed out that Big Ed went to a third-world country and then essentially blamed the family for being poor.

Cortney is also convinced that production paid Lana to show up to meet David. She’s not alone in that assumption; many fans are unconvinced of Lana’s commitment to the relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.