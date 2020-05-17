90 Day Fiance: Cortney Reardanz believes Lana was paid to show up for David

90 Day Fiance alum Cortney Reardanz — who has been appearing on Self-Quarantine — weighed in on her thoughts about David Murphey and Lana on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4.

A shocking moment took place during the last episode of the show, where Lana finally showed up to meet David in Ukraine. It ended a streak of meetings that she had skipped out on.

90 Day Fiance fans are quite familiar with David’s story, as most of the season has been spent by TLC alluding to the fact that Lana might not even exist. But then she finally showed up and fans want more.

That included a segment where David met with his friends after returning from Ukraine and them telling David that he had likely been scammed.

Cortney Reardanz shares her opinion on David and Lana

Answering some questions for the Domenick Nati Show on YouTube, Cortney first spoke about her time on the show and what she has been up to lately. Then, she addressed some questions about the current season of Before the 90 Days.

Cortney had a lot to say about Lana and tossed out a theory that Lana may have been paid to even take part in the show. Below is how she addressed a question regarding whether that was really Lana in the latest episode.

“Yeah, I think that is Lana… Honestly, I don’t feel she speaks English, because when she filmed, she was doing her whole segment in Russian. So I think that she’s probably confused, but I’m sure they paid her a lot of money to do the show. That’s why she probably finally agreed to do it.”

Take a listen to the interview below if you want to hear more about Cortney’s thoughts on the show, but also be aware that there are some 90 Day Fiance spoilers within the context of the answers that she gives to the questions.

Cortney also has some questions of her own about how the rest of the season will play out, but it’s pretty clear that she is keeping close tabs on the current cast.

What will happen with David and Lana on Before the 90 Days?

There is still a lot to cover in the relationship between David and Lana on this season of the show. That includes the Tell All, where TLC viewers should find out what is up with the couple after the filming ended.

For readers who want to jump ahead of the show, we previously reported some spoilers about the show that reveal a big secret between David and Lana that will soon be revealed.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.