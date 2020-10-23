Aladin and Laura Jallali are finally divorced — Here’s what she got in the settlement

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Laura Jallali and her former husband Aladin had relationship drama from the get-go and appeared to be heading toward a divorce during their debut season. Now, one year after their split, Laura reveals that the divorce has been finalized.

As with many 90 Day Fiance couples, the cultural difference was a significant factor in their breakup. Aladin complained of Laura’s lack of respect and desire to be a traditional wife. He accused her of bringing a sex toy to their bedroom to embarrass him.

After nine days of getting to know each other, they married in Tunisia in secret. Laura, 59, and Aladin, 29 decided they would live together in Qatar. Her son Liam reluctantly attended the wedding after he determined that the relationship was not going to last.

The couple appeared together in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and in the Tell-All where Aladin revealed his plans to divorce her due to lack of respect. Laura, at the time, wanted to repair the relationship but Aladin wouldn’t budge, and the couple split.

Now, Laura is spilling the beans on the divorce and here is what we know.

Laura says she’s single and ready to mingle

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star appeared on The Domenick Nati Show where she revealed her divorce is finally official.

“My current relationship status with Aladin is we are officially divorced as of 12 p.m. our time. So I am now single. If there are any men who wanna put a ring on it, I will judge the diamond size and the quality. But yeah, totally, come on, DM me. Show me the ring. Let’s get jiggy with it.”

After reiterating the exact time and time zone of her divorce (Eastern time) she is seemingly pleased to move on adding: “It’s over. See ya later. Thanks for the ride. Hasta la vista, baby.”

As for Aladin, it appears that he was already planning another marriage before the divorce from Laura was finalized.

Aladin has to pay Laura in a divorce settlement

Laura reveals that the divorce papers, which were in Arabic were read to her by an interpreter. The story by Laura goes that Tom’s friend Hammy, who happens to also be her friend, knew a lawyer that is Lebanese and speaks Arabic.

She claims that Aladin is supposed to pay her $30 per month, but adds that he has not made any payments. “He can keep his 30 bucks,” she insisted. “I think he needs it more than me.”

It appears Laura’s situation has improved since the Tell-All event where she revealed that she is out of money after her pension was cut after the couple bickered about who paid the rent.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.