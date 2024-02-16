Laura from Below Deck Down Under gushes over new boyfriend, puts Season 2 scandal behind her

Below Deck Down Under villain Laura Bileskalne has put the Season 2 scandal behind her and found love with a new guy.

Laura will forever be remembered in the Below Deck world for her actions in the sexual misconduct scandal on Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

The stew was berated for her behavior with Adam Kodra and her response to Luke Jones nearly sexually assaulting Margot Sisson.

Laura is now putting the show, the scandal, and the drama in the rearview.

On Valentine’s Day, Laura debuted a special someone in her life, proving she’s moving forward with her life.

Laura let the haters know that not everyone has an issue with her.

Below Deck Down Under villain Laura Bileskalne gushes over new boyfriend

Laura shared a post of herself with her boyfriend, Christopher, on Instagram. They were all smiles and loved up as Laura held a bouquet of red roses from her guy.

Laura shared a lengthy caption expressing her love and appreciation for the man in her life.

“I met a guy who does not judge me I met a guy who supports and cherish me through my accomplishments including the show I met a guy who understands me I met a guy who listens to me I met a guy who allocates time for me I met a guy who prioritizes me I met a guy who is there for me at any given time of the day I met a guy who finds me beautiful inside out I met a guy who wants to pursue future with me I met a guy who believes in me I met a guy who does not go into arguments I met a guy I want to see every day and grow together with And that guy is my boyfriend @chrisellis32 happy Valentine’s Day honey 💘” she wrote.

Laura from Below Deck Down Under shows off her new guy. Pic credit: @lbilene/Instagram

Christopher also shared the same picture as Laura and added another one of them enjoying a night on the town.

Laura’s new guy kept his caption simple, letting her and the world know he’s “grateful” for her.

Based on the location of Laura’s post, they were both in Miami, where she currently resides. Christopher’s IG bio gives no details about him, and his feed isn’t really helpful either.

Other than he seems to like to travel like Laura, Christopher doesn’t really post that much on his social media.

Laura from Below Deck Down Under sets the record straight

Last fall, weeks after the scandal on Below Deck Down Under, Laura spoke her truth on the Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel podcast. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Laura called out editing for exaggerating her actions with Adam.

Laura also dropped the bombshell that she had a miscarriage while filming the hit yachting show. The stew claimed Chief Stew Aesha Scott was fully aware of her situation yet did nothing when Laura was tired or needed a break because of the miscarriage.

Since being fired from Below Deck Down Under, Laura Bileskalne has continued to defend herself and Luke Jones.

However, it seems the stew has put that all in the past as she focused on life with her new beau, Christopher.

