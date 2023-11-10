Below Deck Down Under alum Laura Bileskalne has called out the show for not accurately portraying her actions with Adam Kodra.

Since Captain Jason Chambers fired her during Season 2 of the Below Deck spin-off, Laura has defended her behavior.

The stew was let go after she stood up for Luke Jones after his near sexual assault on Margot Sisson and actions with Adam.

Laura continuously put the moves on the deckhand despite him saying more than once that he wasn’t into her.

Now, she claims her behavior was edited, and she and Adam were on the same page the entire time.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Laura Bileskalne claims Below Deck Down Under ‘exaggerated’ her behavior toward Adam Kodra

This week, Laura appeared on the Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel podcast to discuss her time on Below Deck Down Under. That’s when Laura called out the show for not showing that she and Adam had the same interest in each other.

“[The show] also exaggerated that because he came to me in the same way. Or not in the same way, but in the same amount of interest,” Laura expressed.

Laura went on to explain that she went to Adam more than once to make sure she wasn’t being too much or too aggressive for him.

“There were two times that I came to him to ask if I was too much for him. I was giving him the opportunity to say anything. But he was this kind and polite guy. He probably didn’t want to upset me,” she shared.

Despite feeling that her behavior with Adam wasn’t portrayed accurately, Laura does have some regrets about her actions.

Below Deck Down Under star Laura Bileskalne reflects on Season 2

Last month, Laura used social media to reveal that she has no regrets about being on Below Deck Down Under.

However, watching the season back, Laura admitted that the show didn’t entirely paint her in the wrong light, especially her interactions with Adam.

“They can’t show completely everything wrong about me. I can’t say that. I saw it,” Laura spilled.

The stew revealed that she never wanted to be overly aggressive with Adam and apologized to him. Laura does own some of her actions but still maintains things were exaggerated for a story.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Laura also revealed on the podcast that she learned she was pregnant and suffered a miscarriage while filming the season.

Laura Bileskalne definitely won’t be back for another Below Deck Down Under season, but Bravo has confirmed Season 3 will hit the airwaves in 2024.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.