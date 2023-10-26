Below Deck Down Under alum Laura Bileskalne has ‘no regrets’ about show after consent scandal

Below Deck Down Under alum Laura Bileskalne doesn’t regret going on the hit yachting show despite the scandal surrounding her.

Laura was fired on Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under for her behavior with Adam Korda and for defending Luke Jones after he nearly sexually assaulted Margot Sisson.

The stew has adamantly stood up for herself and Luke after Captain Jason James got rid of them for their actions.

It’s been over two months since the scandal played out on Bravo.

However, Laura continues to share her narrative of the story, including admitting she has no regrets about appearing on Below Deck Down Under.

Laura also keeps maintaining that there were false accusations made about her.

Taking to Instagram the other day, Laura shared a picture of her doing what appeared to be some kind of press. The location was Baltimore, Maryland, and she was on set for a talk show of sorts.

Laura’s caption, though, didn’t address the photo but rather her being a cast member on Below Deck Down Under.

“With all the false accusations, people ask me if I regret going on the show? And my answer is NO! I learned so much about myself and about people in general,” she began her message.

The stew explained that she actually got a boost to her self-esteem throughout the scandal.

“It did boost my self esteem by seeing how obnoxious a great amount of people are and realizing that I have nothing on them made me feel good about myself. I don’t even need to try to not be like them, I am just not like that. And that realization has made me love myself and see myself in a different light,” Laura explained.

She admitted a while ago that it was hard for her to see the reason behind what happened during her stint on Below Deck Down Under. Laura ended her message by admitting she sees it now and is grateful for all the attention thrown her way.

Laura doesn’t regret her time on Below Deck Down Under. Pic credit: @lbilene/Instagram

While Laura may think false accusations were made about her, Below Deck Down Under fans are not buying it.

Below Deck Down Under fans blast Laura Bileskalne

The comments section of Laura’s IG post was filled with replies that were mostly coming for Laura.

Several remarks called her out for her false accusations comment and her deflecting from her horrible actions. One user even brought up the fact that Laura clearly hasn’t learned a thing from the scandal.

Pic credit: @lbilene/Instagram

Laura was also put on blast for being delusional, with more remarks about her not learning anything from the situation. There was even a comment about people who think what she and Luke did was fine.

Pic credit: @lbilene/Instagram

Not everyone was out for Laura. One user agreed that editing was the problem and that everyone has made mistakes in the past.

Pic credit: @lbilene/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Luke Jones seemingly addressed the scandal while reflecting on his character.

Captain Jason Chambers opened up about the aftermath of the Below Deck Down Under sexual misconduct incident when he was named The Guardian in Us Weekly’s Reality Stars of the Year issue.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.