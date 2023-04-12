Larsa Pippen packs on the PDA with new boyfriend Marcus Jordan

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen loves her new boyfriend “to the moon and back.”

Since her divorce from NBA legend Scottie Pippen was finalized last year, Larsa has rebounded with another basketball-famous name: Marcus Jordan, the second-oldest son of Scottie’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan.

The two kept their relationship quiet at first, insisting for months that things were just friendly between them.

But in January of 2023, Larsa made her new love Instagram official, and since then the happy couple has been packing on the PDA.

In a sweet V-Day tribute, the Bravo star called Marcus her “forever Valentine,” while more recently, the pair joined Larsa’s RHOM costar Lisa Hochstein and her new boyfriend, tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden, for a double date night out.

On Monday, Larsa took to Instagram to show off her new flame with a poolside couples’ photoshoot.

The sweet photo – which Larsa shared on Monday with her more than five million Instagram followers – showed the couple posing barefoot by a pool with their arms around each other.

It looked like an ideal pool day for the Miami-based pair, as the bright blue sky and green palm trees could be seen in the background.

The Bravo star wore dark, square-framed sunglasses, a black bikini top, and curve-hugging cut-off jean shorts she left unbuttoned at the waist.

Marcus kept his look nice and simple for the poolside photoshoot, donning a plain black t-shirt and black and white printed shorts, along with a black baseball cap featuring the Jumpman logo of his dad’s Jordan brand.

Larsa smiled softly for the camera as the Trophy Room sportswear boutique owner planted a kiss on her head.

“To the moon and back,” the Bravo star captioned her Instagram share.

Larsa Pippen reveals diet and exercise secrets

How does the Larsa Marie jewelry designer keep her body in bikini-ready shape?

In 2020, the mom of four told Hollywood Life that she takes a “sensible approach” to fitness and healthy eating.

Larsa explained that restrictive fad diets, such as keto or Atkins, can often be unsustainable.

“For me it’s more about eating healthy and portion control,” the Bravo star said. “That’s the only thing that lasts forever.”

On a typical day, Larsa continued, she might have oatmeal with a little brown sugar for breakfast; “salmon, broccoli, and brown rice” for lunch; and a salad with lean protein such as chicken breast for dinner.

But the Bravo mainstay – who admitted to loving chocolate and apple pie – also doesn’t limit herself when it comes to the occasional treat.

“It’s a lifestyle of balance,” she told the outlet.

The Real Housewives of Miami Seasons 1-5 are currently streaming on Peacock.