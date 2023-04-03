The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen gave haters another reason to be mad, as she lived her best life with a cold drink in hand.

The former best friend of Kim Kardashian was fresh off the latest season of the recently revived Peacock series, and she didn’t let time go to waste.

After promoting RHOM and appearing at a dramatic three-part reunion, Larsa’s social media posts have been all sun, sights, and bikinis.

Luckily for fans, Larsa’s recent post was no exception, with the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen striking a pose somewhere in Miami.

Larsa shared the single picture via an Instagram post, showing a glimpse of a day in her lavish life with her 4.9 million followers.

The influencer received 24,000 likes for her efforts, including one from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi.

Larsa Pippen lives it up in Miami for ‘weekend vibes’

The social media post saw Larsa looking too cool for school, with shades on inside. She appeared barefoot in an indoor-outdoor living situation, which is prevalent in Miami, thanks to the beautiful weather.

The mother of four showed her incredible figure in a black bikini, including a stylish cutout top. Larsa paired the trendy top with stringy bottoms, serving looks and looking fabulous.

Larsa donned oversized black sunglasses, protecting her precious eyes from harmful UV rays. Although the sunglasses blocked much of Larsa’s face, her glossy pout featuring a berry color, was visible.

The brunette beauty rocked voluminous hair with waves cascading past her shoulders.

Larsa’s caption was simple, reading, “Weekend vibes.”

It was hard to miss Larsa’s insanely toned figure, especially considering she gave birth to four children.

But, as Larsa explained, her family unit has helped keep her motivated and fit.

Larsa Pippen reveals fitness secrets and quarantine weight gain

Larsa has always been in good shape, which isn’t surprising considering her ex-husband’s professional basketball player status.

The reality star caught up with Us Weekly to promote her jewelry line, Larsa Marie.

Larsa discussed her pandemic weight gain, revealing she and her daughter Sophia baked nonstop during quarantine.

She explained, “My daughter loves to bake, so literally, I gained a few pounds baking with her every day.”

However, Larsa has four kids and a workout squad to stay motivated.

Larsa explained, “Me and my kids work out together every day.”

She added, “When I feel my best, I’m working out consistently, I’m eating clean, I’m spending great time with my kids. I’m rocking my jewelry and I’m just doing the most basic things.”

The Real Housewives of Miami is streaming on Peacock.