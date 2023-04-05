RHOM: Larsa Pippen stuns in leather for ‘fun’ with Lisa Hochstein

It’s “always fun” with The Real Housewives of Miami stars Larsa Pippen and Lisa Hochstein.

Earlier this week, the duo met up for a fun double date night with their respective boyfriends, NBA scion Marcus Jordan (Larsa) and tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden (Lisa).

On Sunday, Larsa took to Instagram to share a photo of the two costars enjoying their night out.

The two posed together at a wooden table in what appeared to be a restaurant or club. Larsa closed her eyes and blew a kiss for the camera as Lisa flashed a smile and draped an arm around her friend.

Both RHOM stars rocked low-cut, curve-hugging black bodysuits: Larsa opted for a leather, lace-up corset style with light wash ripped jeans, while Lisa chose a sheer mesh top with a plunging neckline that she paired with black pants.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Both stars wore their long blonde locks in loose, flowing waves, and accessorized with light pink manicures and silver jewelry.

“It’s always fun,” Larsa captioned her post.

In Larsa’s IG comment section, the star’s friends and fellow Housewives quickly jumped in to voice their support for the duo.

“I love you pookie,” Lisa wrote under the post.

Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

“My girls,” wrote RHOM’s Marysol Patton.

Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

“The IT girls,” added former Real Housewives producer Carlos King.

Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen reveals secret to ‘super toned legs’

As a mom of four – the Bravo star shares sons Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 20, and Justin, 17, and daughter Sophia, 14, with her ex-husband, NBA great Scottie Pippen – it can be hard for Larsa to carve out time for fitness from her busy routine.

In 2020, the reality star launched Larsa Pippen Fitness, a website and YouTube channel where she shared lifestyle tips, healthy eating recipes, and home workout videos.

To celebrate the launch, Larsa spoke with Hollywood Life about her workout routine, her go-to exercises, and the secret to her “super toned legs.”

“I do squats almost every day,” Larsa told the outlet, explaining that the super simple leg-toning move can easily be done at home without gym equipment.

“I’ve learned that you don’t need machines to get in shape,” the Bravo star continued. “You just need dedication. If you have dedication you can definitely accomplish the same goal.”

The Real Housewives of Miami is streaming on Peacock.