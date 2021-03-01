Former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima shows off her newest cosmetic procedure and it has fans torn. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima has gone under the knife once again, this time for a procedure to define and enhance her abs. This is just one in the long list of procedures the Brazilian beauty has had done in recent months and the transformation is almost unbelievable.

Larissa has remained transparent about her numerous procedures and the alterations she’s made to enhance both her face and body. She’s made it clear that she wants to look like a “doll,” and although she’s drastically altered her look, she doesn’t show signs of slowing down on the cosmetic procedures anytime soon.

With her latest procedure, Larissa took to her Instagram to show off her results, and as she may have expected, the fan reactions have been mixed.

Larissa shows off new abs after latest procedure

It doesn’t take much for Larissa to polarize fan and follower opinions, especially when it comes to her body. One of her latest posts on Instagram proves that she knows what she’s getting herself into with each post.

The latest snap finds Larissa in a sexy, red pleather lingerie set, with her long, dark, wavy locks falling over her shoulder. On full display is her newly defined midsection, which includes toned abs worthy of envy.

Larissa simply captioned the pic, “Red [red heart emoji].”

And while the caption was simple, Larissa left a comment on her own post making light of all the fan and follower comments that flooded the post.

“I’m going to sleep when i wake up I’ll open the comments, get a rest guys,” she wrote with a laughing emoji.

Fans divided on whether to love or hate Larissa’s new abs

Shortly after her post, fans commented with their thoughts, many of them wondering if Larissa had gotten ab implants.

“Love your ab implants!! [heart emoji]” wrote one follower.

However, Larissa quickly debunked that theory and instead confirmed that she’d had a different procedure done. According to Larissa, the procedure used to create the defined look of her abs is called HD Liposuction. The procedures promises targeted contouring of specific areas with special tools that traditional liposuction just doesn’t provide.

Some fans seemed genuinely thrilled for Larissa and commended her on the fantastic results.

“You look absolutely gorgeous [red heart emoji],” wrote a follower.

Another said, “Look at those abs! Gorgeous! [red heart emoji].”

However, it also seemed that some followers could pass up the opportunity to throw a little shade in Larissa’s direction.

“How much them abs cost your boyfriend [laughing face emoji],” one follower wrote before backtracking. “I gotta admit you look good [flame emoji].”

Naturally, none of these comments seem to be bothering Larissa. If 90 Day Fiance fans have learned anything about her, it’s that she’s resilient and will go through any means necessary to get herself where she wants to be.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.