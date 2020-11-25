90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima advocated for plastic surgery in her latest thirst trap.

In a new set of pictures, Larissa wears a tiny purple bikini. The strings on the bikini are light yellow and blue and she incorporates the holiday spirit with a blue candy cane.

She uploaded the pictures to Instagram and captioned one in which she’s eating a candy cane with the words, “Body by @smithplasticsurgery Upgrading like the new iPhone.”

Her latest surgery appears to be a tummy tuck.

While not all of her fans agree with her plastic surgery endorsement, others are commending her for being herself and taking ownership of her body.

“Love you…you look so happy the glow up is real,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“No doubt you got your monies worth…great surgeons,” another added.

“I love how honest you’re about your body!! True queen,” a third commented.

Larissa is newly single

Larissa’s new set of thirst traps come just days after she announced that she is no longer dating on-again-off-again boyfriend Eric Nichols.

Larissa broke the news to her fans on Instagram.

“Since I started my presence on social media, I feel we have created a relationship of trust,” she wrote in the post. “Because of that, I feel responsible to communicate to you when something important happens in my life.”

“I am no longer in a relationship. We decided to follow separate paths for now. We are different people who have grown apart seeking development and happiness,” she continued.

The separation came after the two moved into a house in Colorado Springs.

Eric remained there while Larissa returned to Las Vegas.

Before Larissa officially announced the breakup, Eric had hinted that he and Larissa were done. He had posted his own thirst trap, claiming that he was single and ready to mingle.

Prior to Eric, Larissa dated Colt Johnson on 90 Day Fiance. The Brazil native met Colt online. After they met in-person for a Mexican vacation, they got engaged. The pair then moved in with his mother Debbie in Las Vegas.

Larissa’s plastic surgeries

Larissa has had numerous surgeries since she first appeared on 90 Day Fiance.

She has had almost every surgery that anyone could possibly think of, including a nose job, boob job, liposuction, fat transfer, tummy tuck, and butt lift.

She has also confessed that she had one surgery that didn’t go so well. She claimed that one injection hit two of her blood vessels, causing her lips to swell and bleed.

90 Day Fiance returns on Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c on TLC.