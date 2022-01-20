Kris Jenner got caught posting and deleting an unedited photo with Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner posted and deleted a photo of her and Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Kris Jenner recently made a relatable parenting gesture by sharing a filter-free photo of Kim Kardashian.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has seemingly edited their photos for social media throughout their careers. Although Khloe Kardashian receives the most accusations for photoshopping her posts, Kardashian also got backlash for her selfies and outfit pictures. However, the latest glamour mishap came from Jenner’s main Instagram page.

While celebrating Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago West, the momager posted and deleted an unflattering photo of her second child.

Kris Jenner’s photo of Kim Kardashian and Chicago West received multiple comments by fans

On Saturday, Jan. 15, the SKIMS founder’s child with Kanye West turned 4. Before Chicago’s massive Barbie and L.O.L. Dolls event, she received several well-wishes from her famous family. In addition to Khloe, Jenner wished her granddaughter a happy birthday via Instagram. During the touching message, the Kar-Jenner matriarch shared a photo of Kardashian holding Chi while the three of them smiled for the camera. Once Jenner posted the picture on her timeline, several fans noticed a change in her and Kardashian’s appearance.

“I’m surprised KJ got away with posting this (seemingly) unfiltered pic 👀 they both still look great tho,” one Reddit user said.

“I doubt that’s a completely unedited picture,” another argued.

Soon after she shared the photo, Jenner deleted the post. However, she kept the initial caption, highlighting her granddaughter’s role in the family. In the updated version, Jenner opted to only use photos of her with Chicago, her other grandkids, and her mom, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!!” she exclaimed. “You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are! You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin, and niece and I can’t believe you are now four years old! You bring us so much joy and happiness every single day. I love you so much Chi Chi!!!!! Have the most magical day!! 💕💕💕💕 “

Kim Kardashian reportedly edited her kids in an Instagram post

Although she changed her post, many fans noticed Jenner’s alleged mishap. However, several fans still noticed the original photo slideshow.

Before Jenner’s error, a TikTok user named Maia accused Kardashian of photoshopping again. This time, they said she used a photo of Chicago with Stormi Webster and replaced it with True Thompson’s face. In the video, the user shared that True’s face appears more evident than Chi’s because the photo was from an outing between her and Stormi.

“When I first looked at it, I instantly knew something was off,” Maia said in a TikTok.“True just looks obviously Photoshopped and like she’s not really there.”

While Kardashian hasn’t confirmed nor denied the claims, a Kylie Jenner Instagram fan page provided more evidence. Chicago wore the same outfit in October 2021 as she stands next to Stormi in the snap.