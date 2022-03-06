Kourtney Kardashian dishes on her and Travis Barker’s ‘crazy’ sex fast

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took a break from sex amid pregnancy rumors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide, Admedia

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently practiced abstinence, and Kourtney had no complaints.

The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker are known for their public makeout sessions and giving their fans transparency regarding their relationship. Amid the couple’s engagement, they’ve faced multiple pregnancy rumors based on Kardashian’s behavior, food, and outfit choices. However, neither she nor her fiancé has confirmed that they are expecting another child.

While she hasn’t disclosed anything about being pregnant, Kardashian revealed a change she and Barker made to their sex life and how the change benefitted them.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s sex fast journey ‘made everything better’

Kardashian graced the cover of Bustle’s March 2022 issue. Throughout her cover story, the mother of three dished on her business, Poosh, her family’s new show, The Kardashians, and her relationship with Barker. During the discussion, Kardashian shared how the couple started the Ayurvedic cleanse. As part of the cleanse, they decided to forgo sex for a period, which was life-changing for the TV personality.

“Oh my God, it was crazy,” Kardashian said of the fast, after adding, “But it actually it made everything better.”

Kardashian continued comparing the fast to giving up other vices.

“Like, if you can’t have caffeine when you have your first matcha, it’s so good,” she said.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are making an ‘effort’ to have a baby together

Kardashian and Barker are reportedly ready to extend their family with their cleanse behind them. Kourtney shares three children with her ex Scott Disick, while the drummer shares two kids with Shanna Moakler. Although they’ve both experienced parenthood before their relationship began, seeing their blended family unfold reportedly made them even more determined to have a baby together.

“Their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she confirms the news they’re expecting,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “Both of them are certain it’s the right path. Kourtney just melts seeing how great Travis is with his own kids, and he has been a model gentleman with her children too. They just adore him. It’s going to be a beautiful journey that ends with them blending their families as one, and they cannot wait.”

Though the source didn’t say if Kardashian is pregnant now, her fans have certainly made their assumptions. Whether she’s in a bikini or an oversized leather jacket, she’s received multiple online speculations that she’s pregnant with Barker’s baby and has even occasionally clapped back.

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on April 14.