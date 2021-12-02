Kim Kardashian shares posts from Virgil Abloh’s final fashion show

Kim Kardashian reunited with Kanye West to pay tribute to Virgil Abloh. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian celebrated her and Kanye West’s friend, Virgil Abloh, by attending his final fashion show with her estranged husband.

On Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, the creative director and Off-White founder died of a rare form of cancer at age 41. In addition to his multiple fashion accolades, he and West were longtime business partners after connecting in the early 2000s.

Amid his death, Louis Vuitton displayed Abloh’s last presentation in Miami. Kardashian and West also brought their daughter, North West, to the exhibit. While there, the SKIMS founder shared several photos and videos from the event.

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Stories of Virgil Abloh’s fashion show

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Kardashian, West, and North were spotted at Abloh’s presentation for Louis Vuitton. The family sat in the front row as his collection hit the runway.

The exes also posed for a picture with their daughter during the event. In the photo, the three of them blankly stared at the camera in all-black attires. The stylish group also wore black sunglasses as they watched the show.

Although she didn’t share any photos of her 8-year-old daughter and estranged husband, Kardashian did post some highlights via Instagram Stories.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a video of fireworks going off while the models walked the runway. She also added a video of a red, Louis Vuitton hot air balloon which had the words “Virgil Was Here” beaming next to it.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kanye West admits he ruined his marriage with Kim Kardashian

Pic credit: @richieakiva/Instagram

Kanye and Kim’s reunion is their first public outing since they both started dating other people. As Monsters & Critics previously reported, the KKW Beauty founder has been getting cozy with this Fall with Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson.

After splitting from model Irina Shayk last summer, the All of the Lights rapper reportedly started dating Vinetria. In November 2021, the pair were spotted at a game for West’s Donda Academy.

Despite their efforts to move on, the Grammy Winner has said on multiple occasions that he doesn’t want to divorce Kim Kardashian. During a Thanksgiving 2021 Sunday Service concert, West noted how he hopes his wife will take him back in a public prayer.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” he said, per Page Six. “I take accountability for my actions.”

West shared the video on his Instagram page on Thursday. However, he deleted all of his posts after Abloh’s death.