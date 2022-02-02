Kim Kardashian is the newest face of Balenciaga: Is the brand funding her divorce from Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian celebrated a new deal amid her divorce from Kanye West. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian just inked a deal with Balenciaga for the luxury brand’s future campaigns.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is no stranger to high-fashion brands. However, she began wearing Balenciaga more frequently last year. Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West, is equally fond of the brand. Since dating Julia Fox, the Donda rapper has showered her with Balenciaga’s items.

Amid their divorce, some fans have wondered if Balenciaga, Kardashian, and West are using the drama for financial gain. Here’s how the SKIMS founder escalated the recent claims.

Kim Kardashian posed in Balenciaga to announce her new business venture

On Tuesday, Kardashian posted two new photos on her Instagram timeline. In the first post of her Instagram slideshow, she posed in a black Balenciaga bodysuit while lounging on a couch. As Kardashian held her phone with one hand, the influencer stared at the camera and rocked a long, braided ponytail. She also wore a pair of pointed-toe heel boots and a lime green handbag for accessories.

“B A L E N C I A G A,” Kardashian wrote to announce the partnership. “Thank you @balenciaga @demna always!!!! 💫🖤 “

After her post, Balenciaga proved its loyalty to the KKW Beauty founder. The Spanish fashion brand’s website deleted every other post besides Kardashian’s. The mother of four screenshotted the line’s Instagram page in her slideshow.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West now have deals with Balenciaga

Kardashian’s recent partnership with Balenciaga comes after social media commenters accused her and West of using the brand in the media. Although they’ve been long-time supporters of the brand, the celebrities have worn clothes from the brand more frequently over the past few months. In September, Kardashian rocked Balenciaga from head to toe on the Met Gala’s red carpet. Since then, she’s worn the brand on countless other occasions, including her Saturday Night Live hosting gig and on her dates with Pete Davidson.

West has also worn Balenciaga during his outings. Additionally, he and Fox enjoy wearing the brand together. On Jan. 5, the Uncut Gems star wore Balenciaga and a visible, black thong for their date.

After witnessing their style similarities, TikTok users MJ and Marie of @kardashian_kolloquium predicted that West and Kardashian are working with Balenciaga and using “fashion advertising” to sponsor their divorce. Before his estranged wife’s deal, Ye signed on with Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, to collaborate on his Yeezy and GAP deal. Although Demna is friends with West and Kardashian, the platform also stated that Balenciaga takes her side through the campaign partnership.

Although neither of them has confirmed nor denied the partnership, Kardashian shared one reason she’s always in Balenciaga. In an interview with ​​The New York Times last year, she said she’s worn several luxury brands exclusively before and is now focusing on this one.

“I had a Balmain era, I had a Givenchy era, and this is my Balenciaga era,” Kardashian stated. “When I wear clothes designed by Demna, I feel cool. I feel no matter what I wear, it’s going to be all right because he designed it, and he’s the coolest.”