Kim Kardashian is giving fans KUWTK flashbacks after a recent Instagram post

Kim Kardashian recently relived the drama from an infamous Keeping Up With the Kardashians scene.

Although her popular E! network show is over, Kardashian has continued promoting her brands and collaborations on Instagram. After sharing a post on Thursday, fans couldn’t help but notice how similar the photos looked to a trip she took with her family on KUWTK.

At the time of the vacation, Kardashian was dating former NBA star, Kris Humphries. As Monsters & Critics previously shared, the pair were infamously married for 72 days.

Kim Kardashian fans rekindle her ‘people are dying’ scene from KUWTK

On Friday, Kardashian posted a photo slideshow to her Instagram timeline. She wore a nude-colored high-neck one-piece in the pictures as she gazed at the camera. Kardashian also styled her hair in a slicked-back ponytail while flaunting a pair of Tiffany & Co. earrings.

Kardashian sat by a lavish pool throughout the slideshow as she showed off more jewelry. After showing off her rings and earrings, she shared another photo of herself swimming in the pool. The pose reminded some KUWTK fans of a 2011 episode of the show. Humphries pushed Kardashian into the ocean during the family’s trip to Bora Bora.

The KKW Beauty founder cried in the water after losing a $75,000 earring in a viral clip. Kardashian’s reaction prompted Kourtney Kardashian to remind her to stop crying because “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

“Don’t lose those earrings to Kim remember there are people who are starving,” one fan reminded Kardashian on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian said North West mocks her for crying on KUWTK

Since their 2011 trip, Kardashian’s reaction to losing her earring has been used for several memes and TikTok videos. Over a decade after the trip, she shared that her daughter, North West, pokes fun at her about it all the time. Although Kardashian doesn’t let North watch KUWTK, she said social media has allowed her to see the viral clip.

“I think clips on TikTok she sees,” Kardashian said on the show. “It’s a popular TikTok where they do the crying scene from Bora Bora.”

“She sees that stuff, and she’ll come in and go, ‘Mom, I lost my earring!” she continued. “She’ll do that as a joke and I’m like, ‘You have no idea what that is!'”

In addition to not letting her children see the show, Kardashian is reportedly focused on keeping her divorce from West away from them. However, Ye recently released a song stating that his ex lets her nannies raise their kids. The comments reportedly “hurt” Kardashian’s feelings and upset their inner circle.

“It was a low blow for him to start knocking her for having nannies,” a source told People. “A lot of her friends don’t think it was right either.”

“Of course, she has nannies,” the source adds. “She has four kids. Kim is living her life. She’s juggling her career, her dating life.”

Since filing for divorce from West, Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson.