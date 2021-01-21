Kim and Kanye did not include custody arrangement for kids in their prenup in the event of a divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don’t have custody arrangements in their prenup. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West are reportedly in the midst of filing for divorce.

While both of them have plenty to lose, one of the most important aspects will be arranging custody for their four kids, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and one-year-old Psalm.

According to OK! Magazine, they did not arrange a custody plan in their prenup, and a source alleges that Kim may be planning to file for full custody of their children.

“Most divorces start with parents getting 50/50 custody. But if Kim or Kanye want to spend more time with their kids, they will need to prove that it would be detrimental for the children to spend time with the other parent,” the source explains.

“If Kim wants full custody of the kids, she will need to fight and reveal everything about life behind closed doors with Kanye,” the source continues.

If Kim truly wants full custody of her kids, she must “prove Kanye is a bad dad.”

Why Kim would want full custody?

Even though she has been worried about the impact the divorce would have on her kids, Kim might have to go for full custody for the sake of her family.

Kim and Kanye currently don’t live in the same state.

“Kanye lives full-time at his ranch in Wyoming and has no plans to return to Los Angeles, where his wife and children call home,” the source shares.

This will cause some complications if the two settle for shared custody.

“Neither Kim nor Kanye will be able to take the children out of the state of California without the other parent’s consent,” the source explains. “This is going to get tricky as they both live in separate states.”

If Kim had full custody of the kids, they could avoid these legal hassles.

Kim and Kanye’s marriage is ‘essentially over’

Several sources have claimed that Kim and Kanye are on the fast track to divorce.

While neither of them has confirmed it yet, Kim has reportedly already consulted celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

The last straw for Kim was said to have been Kanye’s failed 2020 presidential run. She did not publicly back him at all during his campaign.

However, there have reportedly been several issues leading up to their separation.

A possible reason why Kim has been hesitant to file for divorce is that she didn’t want to hurt her kids, who are not believed to know about their parents’ reported separation at the moment.

However, it’s claimed the whole world may learn about how their relationship fell apart when KUWTK comes back on air.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently on hiatus on E!