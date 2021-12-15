Khloe Kardashian reportedly gave Tristan Thompson ‘one last chance’ to change before Maralee Nichols drama

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a daughter, True Thompson, together. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian ultimately wasn’t done trying to make her relationship with Tristan Thompson thrive.

Thompson, 30, and Kardashian, 37, have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2016. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has reportedly had enough of his antics amid the NBA star’s most recent scandal.

In December 2021, personal trainer Maralee Nichols, 31, claimed Thompson fathered her baby boy. He and Kardashian already share a daughter, True Thompson, 3. The NBA champion also has a son with Jordan Craig, Prince Thompson.

As Monsters and Critics previously shared, the Good American CEO broke up with Thompson again in Spring 2021. But, she reportedly hoped her baby daddy would change after their most recent reunion.

Khloe Kardashian was ‘shocked to the core’ when Tristan Thompson cheated on her

In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic proved to be a turning point in Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship. After they separated in February 2019, when he allegedly kissed Jordyn Woods, he moved back to Los Angeles amid quarantine. On KUWTK, Kardashian explained that their time together caused them to “naturally” shift from co-parents to romantic partners again.

Several months into the reality star rekindling her relationship with Thompson, they faced cheating allegations. Sydney Chase claimed she had sex with him after he assured her he was single. However, Nichols’ recent paternity lawsuit against Thompson reportedly halted Kardashian’s dreams of getting back together.

“Khloe may now be saying they’ve been broken up since spring – but that’s not the whole story,” a source explained to The Sun. “She had actually been giving Tristan ‘one last chance’ – he was getting therapy and staying single and out of trouble, and then they were going to see where they were at.”

How Khloe Kardashian found out about Tristan Thompson’s paternity lawsuit

According to a Kardashian insider, the E! personality didn’t learn about Nichols’ paternity allegations until her team got word of it. While another source claimed Thompson informed his ex of the drama himself, she reportedly found out through “messages on social media that her team were getting.” However, Kardashian has yet to discuss the ordeal publicly.

In court documents, Thompson admittedly cheated with Nichols from December 2020 until March 2021. As Kardashian’s family learns more about the case, they reportedly want her to keep firm boundaries around him.

“Her family are furious she’s been left embarrassed again,” the source added. “They’ve told her she’s been humiliated for the last time. They’re telling her co-parenting, and a friendly relationship is fine, but getting back together with him and acting like a couple is too far.”