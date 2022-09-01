Khloe Kardashian opens up about second baby with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hanger. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about raising her second child with Tristan Thompson after they split.

This comes just weeks after it was revealed that she welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.

In June 2021, Maralee Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson. The NBA baller confirmed the following month that he was the father of Nichols’ son and issued a public apology to Kardashian.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

He continued, “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

The Kardashians star then split from Thompson, and it was announced the former couple was expecting a son via a surrogate the following month after the paternity scandal. In August 2022, their son was born.

Khloe opens up about the ‘challenge’ of raising two children

In an interview with Elle Magazine, Kardashian opened up about being a mother of two children.

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” the 38-year-old said in response when asked about raising two kids.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She continued, “[my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift. We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

In 2018, Kardashian gave birth to a daughter, True Thompson, after Thompson reportedly cheated on the reality star during her pregnancy.

Kardashian and Thompson split the following year in 2019 after a cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods.

However, they reconciled and continued an on-again, off-again relationship until the paternity scandal involving his affair with Maralee Nichols.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are not back together despite the new baby

Despite the rumors, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not back together. Their baby boy was reportedly conceived via surrogate before she knew he had a baby with another woman during their relationship.

Thompson has four children: three sons and a daughter with three women. He has a son named Prince with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig; however, they split before he was born as he moved on with Khloe.

He had a daughter with the reality TV star before welcoming his second son with Nichols while he was still in a relationship with Khloe.

His third son and second child with Khloe, whose name is yet to be revealed, was born in August.