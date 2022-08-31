Jordyn Woods shows curves in a lime green bikini for last trip of the summer

Instagram model Jordyn Woods’s fresh-faced selfie. Pic credit: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods is in a stunning bikini enjoying a Jamaican holiday with her NBA boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.

The couple recently spent time in Europe at Lake Como before heading to the beautiful Caribbean island.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns’ relationship blossomed in 2020 after being friends for many years.

Following the infamous Red Table Talk and drama with Kylie Jenner that rocketed Woods to international fame, she has launched numerous projects.

The former Grown-ish star has her own fitness app, FRSTPLACE, and a capsule collection with British-based fashion retailer BooHoo.

Since Jordyn Woods’s dramatic weight loss, she has garnered a large Instagram following.

Jordyn Woods stuns on her last trip of the summer

Jordyn Woods looked confident and gorgeous in a lime green string bikini with an outer mesh of the same color as she took in the Jamaican sun.

“Last trip of the summer❤️” she wrote in the caption of the photo dump in which she strikes several poses at a stunning resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She added a matching IBIZA sheer dress from fashion brand Shondel over their Soleil string bikini, giving her a sultry yet classy look.

Woods shared a cozy selfie with Towns in the last photo on the IG post, proving that the couple is still going strong.

The 24-year-old model looked like an island girl in another IG post in Jamaica in which she rocks a stunning swimsuit along with a bucket hat and low-hanging pants.

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods look like the picture-perfect couple in a sweet selfie in a car.

She gave a nod to legend Bob Marley with a graphic One Love t-shirt as she wrapped her arm around Towns as they both flashed a smile.

Karl-Anthony Towns explains how Jordyn Wood changed his life with…food

The good-looking couple recently celebrated their second anniversary, and in an interview with GQ last year, the NBA baller gushed about how his girlfriend opened up his food palate.

“I ain’t never got no palate like I got right now. I ain’t never thought about eating no raw sushi, raw fish. I ain’t never thought about that. But here comes little ol’ Jordyn Woods in my life, and now all of a sudden, we gotta go to Nobu all the time,” Towns said.

“And after about four times of going to Nobu and like not eating anything, and only maybe having like the fried chicken or the chicken teriyaki with rice, I finally said, ‘You know what, let me try that yellowtail jalapeño,’ ” he said. “And ever since then, it’s changed my life.”