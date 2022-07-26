Khloe Kardashian posts about ‘mistakes’ as she awaits second child with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian posts about ‘mistakes’ as she awaits her second child with Tristan Thompson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Khloe Kardashian, who is awaiting her second child with Tristan Thompson, was reflecting on life this weekend.

On Sunday, she shared a poem by an unknown author titled, Be Thankful.

The words were written against a backdrop of mountains and a body of water.

She shared the poem in two posts.

The first one read, “Be thankful. Be thankful you don’t already have everything you desire. If you did, what would there be to look forward to? Be thankful for the difficult times. During those times you grow. Be thankful for your limitation because they give you opportunities for improvement.”

Khloe has been in the news lately, as her fans were shocked to find out she was expecting a second child with Thompson. He cheated on her once again last year, this time resulting in him having a baby with another woman.

Khloe Kardashian did not know Tristan had fathered a child with another woman

The Good American founder said she didn’t know about Tristan’s cheating when the pair planned to have a second child via surrogate.

In saying, “Be thankful you don’t have everything you desire,” the Kardashian star could be hinting at the fact that she doesn’t have the family she desired with Tristan. However, she recognizes she can still be grateful and excited about what is to come.

She shared the second part of the poem. “Be thankful for each new challenge because it will build your strength and character. Be thankful for your mistakes, they will teach you valuable lessons. Be thankful when you’re tired and weary because it means you’ve made a difference.”

The Kardashian star seemed to be giving herself some grace while inspiring her fans to do the same. The poem could be seen as an invitation to be grateful for each moment in life.

Khloe quotes a poem saying, “gratitude can turn a negative into a positive” while awaiting her second child with Tristan

Khloe is telling her followers to stay grateful even if they are not where they want to be in life. She essentially says that the journey is as important as the great achievements.

Her message here could be that there are highs and lows in life, and we should be grateful for all of them. And maybe looking back, we’ll see that the mistakes were only course correctors.

Sometimes looking back, we find out that what we thought was the worst time of our lives was a critical moment to take us to the best times. And most of all, without the valleys, we wouldn’t appreciate the views at the top.

Khloe’s last post of the poem read “Be thankful when you’re tired and weary because it means you’ve made a difference. It’s easy to be thankful for the good things. A life of rich fulfillment comes to those who are also thankful for the setbacks. Gratitude can turn a negative into a positive. Find a way to be thankful for your troubles, and they can become your blessings.

Khloe, who has been flaunting her weight loss lately, has a lot of blessings to look forward to. She is expected to welcome her bundle of joy soon.

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres on September 22 on Hulu.