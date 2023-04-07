Khloe Kardashian insists she is ‘single’ amid Tristan Thompson rumors

Amid rumors of a possible reconciliation with ex Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian has once again insisted she is “single.”

“I am single,” she told Jennifer Hudson on Thursday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The Good American co-founder added that while she hasn’t “yet” tried online dating, she doesn’t “want to say never” to joining a dating app.

“Who knows where I’ll be next year,” The Kardashians star said.

Her comments came after months of speculation that things might be on again between Khloe and Tristan, her on-and-off boyfriend of more than five years and the father of her two young children.

The night before her interview with Jennifer Hudson aired, the two were even spotted together hitting a McDonald’s drive-thru in Rialto, CA.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship timeline

Khloe and the NBA basketball player first got together in the summer of 2016.

Their first child, daughter True, was born in 2018.

The couple split for the first time in 2019 amid a very public scandal, as Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods; but by the summer of 2020, they had reconciled.

In December 2021, the two revealed that they were expecting another baby together, this time via surrogate.

But shortly after, the couple split up once again, as it was revealed that Tristan had fathered another child – while still dating Khloe – with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Khloe and Tristan have been spending time together

Rumors that Khloe and Tristan may have reconciled yet again have been swirling for months.

The speculation started in January, when Tristan’s mother Andrea Thompson tragically passed away. Soon afterward, Khloe – with momager Kris Jenner and big sister Kim Kardashian in tow – flew to his native Toronto, Canada, to attend her funeral.

A few months later, the two were spotted partying together in celebration of Khloe’s bestie Malika Haqq’s 40th birthday.

Although the two arrived in separate cars, fans saw their matching outfits – Tristan’s sparkling gem-encrusted Nikes perfectly complimented his ex’s silver dress – as a telltale sign that the two were back together.

In March, the Good American co-founder shared a gushing birthday tribute to her ex on Instagram, calling the serial cheater “the best father, brother & uncle.”

Most recently, the NBA basketball player purchased a $12.5 million, 10,000-square-foot mansion in LA’s exclusive Hidden Hills gated community – just three houses down the street from The Kardashians star’s new estate.

The Kardashians Season 3 debuts Thursday, May 25, on Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Hulu.