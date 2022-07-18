Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship timeline

A timeline of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is almost constantly in the news, largely because of Tristan’s inability to remain faithful to the socialite.

Fans watched the end of The Kardashians Season 1 not too long ago, where the season finale focused on Khloe learning of Tristan’s paternity suit with Maralee Nichols.

At the same time as the suit, the two were working on rebuilding their relationship and Khloe’s trust in Tristan, which was ultimately ruined once again.

Now, rumors continue to float around that Khloe is moving on and has a new partner, while Tristan is constantly seen out partying with many different women.

At the same time, the two are expecting a baby by surrogate any day now, as it seems that the baby was conceived around the time they rekindled their relationship last November.

However, the two have been linked for several years, and there were times before cheating scandals broke and came between the couple.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson met in 2016

Romance rumors first began in August 2016 when the two were seen leaving the Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Los Angeles shortly after each other. In September, the two took a vacation to Mexico together.

The same month, they made their first appearance as a couple at Flo Rida’s birthday party at LIV in Miami.

From there, the two began acknowledging their relationship more, and Khloe even announced it on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November. In December, Tristan’s Instagram followers were treated to a Merry Christmas post featuring a photo of him and Khloe in matching coats.

In March 2017, fans watched as Khloe introduced him to her family at one of Kanye West’s concerts on Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Time continued relatively normally, with Khloe constantly gushing over Tristan and how in love she was with him. In December 2017, Khloe finally revealed that she was pregnant with his child.

Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandals surface

The two continued to celebrate holidays, birthdays, and the gender reveal of their baby girl, True Thompson, for the early parts of 2018— until it was announced in April that the basketball star was seen kissing and being too friendly with several other women.

Mere days later, Khloe gave birth to True on April 12, 2018. Khloe admitted that she was not necessarily in a good place after finding out, but in May 2018, Khloe stood by and confirmed that she decided to stay with Tristan.

All seemed well enough until September when he was spotted cheating again— though they never acknowledged the allegations to the public.

After ups and downs and several allegations of Tristan flirting and talking to the women, they finally broke up in February 2019. At the same time, the cheating scandal between Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods and Tristan surfaced, causing a lot of tension.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson try romance again

Following their breakup, Khloe spent 2019 single again and working through co-parenting with Tristan. The two still attended several Kardashian holiday events together, and he even gifted her a diamond necklace, which fans watched happen on KUWTK.

In February 2020, Khloe advised that they were co-parenting but had no intentions of getting back together.

They were quarantined together during the beginning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in April 2020, Khloe decided to freeze her eggs just in case.

The two continued to co-parent closely and attend events together throughout the year. In August 2020, sources advised that the two were back together and possibly talking about another child in the future.

In an early 2021 clip from KUWTK, Khloe revealed she was ready for their second baby, and Tristan agreed, but by June, the couple had reportedly split again.

As seen on the family’s new Hulu series The Kardashians, by October, Khloe and Tristan were taking things slowly but starting to work on healing their relationship and getting back together again. However, that all came crashing down in December.

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ paternity suit is revealed

On December 2, 2021, Maralee Nichols gave birth to her baby boy and claimed that Tristan Thompson was the father and began the process of suing him for child support.

In his response, he admitted to having sex with her but advised that he wasn’t sure the baby was his and requested a paternity test.

Viewers watched on The Kardashians as this scandal rocked Khloe’s entire world, as she didn’t find out until the news broke to the public. She isolated herself a bit from her family and began packing Tristan’s things out of her new home; and advised that she wasn’t talking to him; he was only talking to True.

She also let viewers know that despite her own feelings, she would never let True know how she felt or that anything was wrong with her relationship with Tristan.

The two officially split by January and did not get back together as Khloe began to go back into the dating pool.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson expecting second baby via surrogate

As rumors swirl that Khloe might actually have a new boyfriend (though the star hasn’t confirmed), another shocking revelation came out: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting another baby, this time via surrogate.

The news shocked fans and critics alike, given that the two have split up now, but they revealed that the baby was conceived in November 2021, when Khloe and Tristan were working things out.

Their second baby is a boy who will arrive any day now, though there has not been any confirmation if the baby has been born yet or not.

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 airs in September.