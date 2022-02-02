Khloe Kardashian embraces her hands in a photo after clapping back on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian rocked red nails in her latest Instagram post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Admedia

Khloe Kardashian is seemingly further responding to the recent social media comments about her hands.

The Kardashians star received multiple reactions online after posting a photo on her Instagram account last Thursday. Although some users focused on her reaction to Tristan Thompson hanging out with another woman, others discussed the tone and appearance of both of her hands.

The reactions come following months of commenters accusing Kardashian of photoshopping her timeline posts.

Following the jokes and memes about her hands, the Revenge Body star’s digits became a hot topic after posting another photo. However, Kardashian proved that she has no problem with her body on Wednesday.

Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of her hands and red nails

On Wednesday, Kardashian posted a new photo to her timeline. The Good American CEO looked ahead in the Instagram picture as the camera captured her profile.

While looking away from the camera, Kardashian placed one hand on her neck and another around her stomach. The mother of one showed off her tight, strapless brown top and rocked her hair in a high bun. Kardashian then added a pair of gold Chanel earrings and brown lipstick to finish the look.

“The crown is heavy, but the queen is strong,” she captioned.

Underneath her post, Kardashian received praise from her followers and loved ones. The supportive comments occurred after she defended herself on social media. On Tuesday, following her Instagram snap, several fans noticed Kardashian hid her hands as she posed for the camera topless. However, the reality star quickly shut down the rumor by stating she admires her hands.

Khloe Kardashian admitted she loves ‘a good filter’

Last month, social media commenters debated over another Instagram photo from Kardashian. She wore a turtleneck dress in the post while posing with her hands to one side. Shortly after she shared the photo, Kardashian received several suggestions to change the color of her hands and fingers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has spoken up about how social media affects her throughout her fame. When she tried to have an unedited photo erased from the Internet last April, Kardashian explained her stance in an Instagram message.

Pic credit@khloekardashian/Instagram

“The photo that was posted this week is beautiful,” she wrote. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared.”



Kardashian then discussed the damaging allegations she received due to her appearance. In her message, she added that the public has questioned if she’s Robert Kardashian, Sr.’s daughter, throughout the years.