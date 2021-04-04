Kenya Moore shades Drew Sidora after New Orleans trip drama, says she needs a tummy tuck

Kenya Moore discusses her beef with fellow housewife Drew Sidora. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore attacked Drew Sidora’s weight on Twitter after last week’s episode showed their growing feud.

The Atlanta ladies went on a girls’ trip down to New Orleans, which was hosted and planned by Drew. Thankfully for RHOA audiences, the trip has been ripe with drama since the moment the housewives boarded their private jet.

After Kenya’s controversial tweet, she received backlash from RHOA fans for body-shaming her fellow castmate.

Kenya comes for Drew’s weight on Twitter

In a preview for next week’s episode, Drew foretells the arrival of Hurricane Zeta, which rains on the housewives’ parade

Responding to a now-deleted tweet, Kenya attached a screenshot of Drew in front of the weather report from the preview. Kenya wrote, “She needs to pay for a tummy tuck.”

She needs to pay for a tummy tuck https://t.co/77rdJsVIK7 pic.twitter.com/wvfzYFZzwK — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) March 29, 2021

Kenya may have been referencing the allegations she made that Drew lied about who paid for the private jet to New Orleans.

Drew insisted that her husband paid for the airfare, but Kenya claimed that it was actually production who footed the bill.

RHOA fans condemn Kenya’s comments

Immediately, audiences expressed their disappointment over Kenya’s derogatory statement.

Many came to Drew’s defense.

A fan comments on the body-shaming statement Pic credit: Twitter / @Queen1528

Another fan mentioned Kenya’s controversial Native American Halloween costume from earlier this season.

A fan comments on the controversial Halloween costume Pic credit: Twitter / @lord_gisele

One person pointed out that Kenya needed to set a better example for her daughter, Brooklyn.

A fan thinks Kenya should set a better example for her daughter Pic credit: Twitter / @itsalljeffrey

RHOA’s New Orleans drama

Tensions were already high amongst the cast before the ladies even checked into their hotel.

Kenya was the only one who brought her child, Brooklyn; which was a large source of drama at the last trip the housewives took to Charleston. Fellow housewife Porsha Williams commented in the diary room that although Drew offered for them to bring their children if needed, the trip should have been completely girls only.

When Drew wanted the girls to do a booty-shaking contest to see who got the best rooms, Kenya refused to participate and just bought her own upgraded suite.

Later that night at dinner, Drew confronted LaToya Ali as to why she decided not to drink alcohol on the trip. LaToya felt that the ladies were trying to insinuate that she had a drinking problem, which she vehemently denied.

Although Kenya and LaToya have had their differences lately, Drew’s comments rubbed Kenya the wrong way.

“She comes across as a bully to me,” Kenya confided during the episode. “Like in her tone.”

This was not the first time Kenya had been “put off” by the season 13 newcomer.

With all of this controversy behind the scenes, the next episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta promises some explosive drama in the Big Easy.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.