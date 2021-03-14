Kenya Moore explains why she was ‘put off’ by Drew Sidora after their dinner meeting

Kenya doesn’t understand why Drew was so confrontational. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore discusses her recent confrontation with costar Drew Sidora.

The women had been throwing shade behind each others’ backs throughout the course of the season, but this feud is the first time they had it out in person.

Both women appeared on the RHOA After Show to discuss the altercation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kenya Moore expressed that her first thought about the discussion was that it was a weird experience.

“She was so weird…She just strikes me as a very weird person, you know?” Kenya stated. “You purport yourself to be this intelligent person. This person that just thrives on communication, you’re so communicative. However, every time I’ve had any interaction with you, you seem like you don’t know what you’re saying half the time.”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Kenya didn’t get why Drew was mad at her

Kenya then shared that she was confused as to why Drew came into the dinner meeting with such a hostile attitude.

“Why are you keeping score on me? Like, my heart has been very pure when I have been around you,” Kenya expressed.

Read More Drew Sidora throws shade at Kenya Moore, hints marriage to Marc Daly ended due to her lies

Kenya then mentioned that Drew didn’t have any reason to have beef with her at that point. Drew had known that LaToya Ali had been making fun of her wig, but Kenya claimed Drew didn’t know that she was also involved at that point.

“She had no reference point to be nasty at me at that time,” she continued.

She then explained why she entered the conversation with an axe to grind and why she had been “put off” by Drew.

“I was really put off by the fact that Drew talked about, ‘Oh, you told me not to tell people [about the private jet,]'” Kenya added. “If I told you not to tell people and I’m trying to establish a friendship with you, why are you telling people?”

Kenya concluded that she thinks the reason Drew came at her is to create drama for the show.

“I just feel like Drew is acting and she’s just trying to make moments for herself,” Kenya concluded.

How Drew and Kenya’s dinner feud played out

Kenya and Drew’s dinner did not necessarily have a happy ending.

The women both used the opportunity to get what was bothering them about each other of their chest.

Kenya was annoyed that Drew told the other women about her plans to ditch them for a private jet on their girls’ trip.

Meanwhile, Drew was annoyed that Kenya had brought her daughter, Brooklyn, and didn’t give the other women the opportunity to bring their kids.

The two couldn’t seem to get on the same page with these issues. The dinner ended with Kenya getting up to leave and then them arguing about how the check should be split.

Are you Team Kenya or Team Drew?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.