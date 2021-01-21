Kendra Caldwell returns to Instagram to celebrate Joseph Duggar’s birthday

Joseph Duggar celebrated his 26th birthday yesterday.

Kendra Caldwell took to social media to wish her husband the best. She hadn’t posted anything new for nearly a month, which isn’t out of the ordinary for her.

Typically, Joseph and Kendra remain quiet on social media. The couple got plenty of backlash after welcoming Addison for the way they were doing things. From leaving the baby in her car seat around Garrett to having her on the boat with them, they were criticized at every turn.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Celebrating another birthday

As Joseph Duggar celebrated turning 26, he is just about to welcome his third child. He and Kendra welcomed Garrett back in June 2018 and then Addison came in November 2019. She was a part of the big 2019 Duggar baby boom.

Now, Joseph is expecting his third child with Kendra next month. The couple announced it would be a baby girl, and she will be arriving in just a few short weeks.

Her post to her husband was simple. She said, “Happy Birthday Joe [heart eyes emoji] Celebrating you is so much fun!!!” It was accompanied by pictures of the two of them together.

And while most of the Duggar family has been quiet on social media, they did manage to share a video to their Instagram story wishing their son a happy birthday. It appeared they were out to eat for the occasion with both Kendra Caldwell and Joseph present.

Read More Jill Duggar calls Derick Dillard her ‘hero’ in new Instagram post

What have Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell been up to?

The couple has been busy raising their two little ones. Garrett will turn three in June and Addison celebrated her first birthday back in November.

With another one on the way, things are about to get even more complicated. The couple spends a lot of time with Kendra Caldwell’s parents, Christina and Paul Caldwell. In fact, she is pregnant alongside her mom once again. They shared this journey in 2018, and now, they are doing it again.

It is also likely they have been filming for Counting On. They were a part of the big Christmas gathering and Kendra showed up for the Duggars girls’ Christmas event hosted by Joy-Anna Duggar too.

With another birthday come and gone, Joseph Duggar has a lot to look forward to this year, especially with another baby girl on the way and another wedding for one of his siblings.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.