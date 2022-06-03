Kelly Dodd claims Gina Kirschenheiter was fired from RHOC and that Travis will dump her

Kelly Dodd predicts Travis will dump Gina Kirschenheiter. Pic credit: @kellyddodd/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County isn’t airing, but the behind-the-scenes drama is escalating quickly.

Kelly Dodd has plenty of opinions, and based on some insider information, she heard Gina Kirschenheiter and Dr. Jen Armstrong got the boot ahead of Season 17.

Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow are reportedly on board for the new season, and over Memorial Day weekend, Kelly and Shannon were hanging out. While Shannon made it clear that what Kelly heard was not from her, there are still some suspicious followers.

Kelly Dodd trashes Gina Kirschenheiter, says Travis will ‘dump’ her

Kelly Dodd shared her response to a follower’s question about how she felt about Gina Kirschenheiter being fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The response was on Instagram, but Kelly made sure to crop it and share it alongside a photo of Gina and Kelly’s doppelganger, who happens to be Matt Kirschenheiter’s new girlfriend.

Kelly responded to the follower, writing, “it’s sad because she has 6 kids smashed in two bedrooms now it’s going to go down to 1 bed with 6 kids. I feel bad for the kids, they might have to move in with my lookalike and hot Daddy!! Guaranteed that Travis dumps her !! Watch [two red heart emojis]”

Those were strong words from someone who is no longer a part of the show, but it’s clear there’s no love lost between Kelly and Gina.

Kelly Dodd continues to make headlines despite RHOC firing

It has been over a year since Kelly Dodd appeared at The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 reunion, and yet, everyone is still talking about her.

She and her husband, Rick Leventhal, do recaps when the show is airing, and often their takes resonate with viewers who have watched the show for years. While she is no longer a part of the franchise, The Real Housewives of Orange County is still keeping her relevant.

Recently, she called out her stepdaughter for not inviting Rick to her wedding. While several followers were quick to assume Kelly was the problem, Rick stepped in and revealed there had been years of issues between the father and daughter. It wasn’t Kelly-centered, but she took a beating for those who believed it was her fault.

Even though Kelly Dodd is no longer a part of RHOC, she certainly has opinions on the women, especially Gina Kirschenheiter.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.