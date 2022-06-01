Gina Kirschenheiter shouts out ‘bonus mom’ and confused RHOC fans think it’s Kelly Dodd

Gina Kirschenheiter thanks her kids’ bonus mom, who is a Kelly Dodd look-alike. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter has been a full-time cast member since Season 13, and in that time, we have seen her family evolve through a divorce and a new relationship.

We have seen Gina divorce her ex-husband, Matt, after a domestic violence situation and go on to find love with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen. Gina and Travis blended their family of six children, which includes Gina and Matt’s kids, Nicholas, 9, Sienna, 7, and Luca, 5.

Now that Matt has also moved on, their kids get a bonus mom named Britt, and Gina publicly acknowledged how much she appreciates Britt being there for her and her kids.

Gina thanked ‘Birdy’ for loving her kids, but fans thought it was Kelly Dodd

Gina took to Instagram to thank the girlfriend of her ex-husband, Matt, named Britt. Gina posted a photo of Britt and herself with a heartfelt message.

She started, “Shout out to this bonus mom! We are happy to have u in our lives ‘Birdy’!” and tagged Britt in the photo. Gina continued, “Thank you for writing hearts on their snack bags, making ‘THE BEST’ bow tie pasta, making them belly laugh and loving on them as if they were yours.”

Gina used the hashtags Bonus Mom and Coparenting, and completed the post with, “Love the people that love your children…”

Gina’s sentiment touched fans, but some were alarmed at how much Britt looked like former RHOC Housewife, Kelly Dodd.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter.Instagram

Vicbluerose had to read the caption to ensure it wasn’t Kelly Dodd.

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter.Instagram

Lula_gal1 took the chance to throw a little shade at Kelly.

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter.Instagram

This Instagram user definitely thought Britt was Kelly!

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter.Instagram



From So Bad It’s Good, Podcaster Ryan Bailey said he was truly scared it was Kelly.

Gina and ex-husband Matt are in a great place now

Gina filed for divorce from Matt in 2018, after eight years of marriage. They briefly reconciled but eventually moved forward with a divorce in June 2019 after Matt was arrested and charged with two felony counts of domestic violence. Matt physically assaulted Gina and threatened to kill her while their three children were in the home.

Their divorce was finalized, and the two made efforts to co-parent their children. Gina started to date her current beau, Travis, in 2019, and Matt and Britt have appeared on RHOC on a few occasions.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.