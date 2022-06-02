Shannon Beador denies telling Kelly Dodd that two of her RHOC castmates have been fired

Shannon Beador denies telling Kelly Dodd about cast firings. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd may have gotten Shannon Beador in some trouble, and now the mom-of-three is clapping back.

According to Kelly, who recently spent some time hanging out with Shannon, she was told that Gina Kirschenheiter and newbie Jen Armstrong had been axed from the show, but Shannon claims she said no such thing.

The drama originated from Heather Dubrow’s photo of herself and Shannon a few days ago and mentioned RHOC Season 17. The returning Housewife appeared to confirm that filming had commenced for the new season, and they were returning.

However, Kelly slammed Heather for the post and claimed that the two women were simply having lunch and that the Bravo cameras were nowhere in sight.

Kelly Dodd says Gina Kirschenheiter and Jen Armstrong are fired

Things are heating up on The Real Housewives of Orange County, and the new season hasn’t even started yet!

After Heather Dubrow teased that she and Shannon were filming for Season 17, fired cast member Kelly Dodd immediately refuted the claim and accused Heather of trying to run the show.

“Shannon called me and told [me] Heather set up a lunch with all the girls,” wrote Kelly in a comment on social media. “Heather thinks she’s a producer and obviously thinks she’s running Bravo.”

Kelly also claimed that the photo Heather posted of herself and Shannon was a strategic move.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“She only took a picture of Shannon because she knows Gina and Jen are gone,” added Kelly. “It was a lunch, not filming.”

Shannon Beador denies telling Kelly Dodd anything about castmates firing

After the former Real Housewives of Orange County star “set the record straight” in her Instagram comment, a lot of chatter ensued. One major point that stood out was Kelly’s claim that Gina Kirschenheiter and Jen Armstrong are gone.

Rumors have been swirling that Gina was demoted from a full-time cast member to a friend role. However, she has since refuted those claims. As for Jen Armstrong, viewers didn’t exactly warm up to the newbie and have pegged her as boring, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if she did not return.

Meanwhile, after Kelly dragged Shannon into the mix, she quickly responded and denied sharing any information with her former castmate about Gina and Jen.

“I never said I know who is coming back to RHOC and who isn’t because I DONT KNOW,” retorted Shannon. “I don’t even know if I will be asked back, those are the facts.”

“If Kelly did hear this, it wasn’t from me,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.