Below Deck fans didn’t get to know Kaylee very well but the My Seanna crew did. Pic credit: Bravo

Kaylee Milligan has shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her Below Deck Season 9 stint.

The stew was only part of the My Seanna crew for the last couple of charters. Kaylee arrived in the middle of the second-to-last charter of the season. She took over for Jessica Albert, who quit mid-season.

It’s no secret that Kaylee’s a good friend of chief stew Heather Chase’s. Kaylee and Heather’s close connection made Fraser Olender very wary, but he eventually warmed up to the idea and the new stew.

Below Deck viewers weren’t given much of a chance to get to know Kaylee, but it turns out the Season 9 crew did.

Kaylee Milligan shares behind-the-scenes moments from Below Deck Season 9

As soon as it was revealed Kaylee was joining the Season 9 crew, the blonde beauty began posting about her stint on social media.

Kaylee kicked off the Below Deck moments with a post telling fans to tune in to see her and Heather on the hit yachting show.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 alum Alex Radcliffe showed up in the comments section. Alex took credit for the connection, considering he’s friends with both Kaylee and Heather.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @milligans.island/Instagram

Kaylee also shared an Instagram post revealing the best part of working on a yacht. According to the blonde beauty, it’s not being on the boat.

There weren’t just moments of Heather and Kaylee either. Kaylee expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be on Below Deck and for the Season 9 crew that included a few of the happier moments.

“THATS A WRAP FOLKS 💞🎥 This post is short and sweet, just like my time on this season of Below Deck. But I am SO GRATEFUL for this experience and all the badass individuals who made this magic happen ✨ cheers to all the memories, the friends, the hard work and the hangovers. 🥂Bravo 👏🏼” she wrote.

Heather and Kaylee get ready for Below Deck Season 9 reunion show

The Below Deck Season 9 reunion show put the season to bed earlier this week. Kaylee briefly appeared at the virtual chat, but host Andy Cohen barely addressed her time on the hit-yachting show.

To see what Below Deck fans thought of the reunion show, click here.

Ahead of the reunion show, Kaylee shared her and Heather gearing up for the event with some champagne. They are also featured doing their best runway model walk.

Kaylee Milligan from Below Deck has shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her brief stint with the My Seanna crew.

Below Deck’s over, but the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premiere is less than two weeks away. After a drama-filled Season 9, fans are ready for the shenanigans playing out on the sailing spin-off.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.