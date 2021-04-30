Katie Thurston was ‘in control’ during the filming of The Bachelorette, ended her season early

Katie Thurston was reportedly “in control” of her season, causing it to wrap one week early. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston has wrapped her season of The Bachelorette early.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, filming has completed for this season of the ABC reality dating series and now we’re learning that Katie ended her journey to find love one week earlier than scheduled.

Katie may or may not have found “the one” at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa, located on 550 acres of the Native American Santa Ana Pueblo, between the Sandia Mountains and the Rio Grande River.

“Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent packing,” a source told Us Weekly.

Filming Season 17 “went great and it wrapped a week ahead of schedule,” said the source.

She began her journey in March and wrapped on Saturday, April 24.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe were more like Katie’s girlfriends than hosts

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe acted more like girlfriends than hosts on the set of The Bachelorette claimed one report. Pic credit: ABC

A source close to the show’s claimed that temporary hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe acted in a role different than Chris Harrison would to the contestants.

“Their role is more experienced girlfriends to Katie and experienced contestants to the guys. They act professional. They’re on time and are helping the franchise as much as they can in this funky situation,” said a source to Us Weekly.

“Tayshia and Kaitlyn can relate to Katie’s journey in a lot of different ways, which you’ll see play out, so it was nice to have them there to help out with whatever situation came up,” the insider said. “Tayshia had fun and loved doing it. She and Katilyn made a great team.”

Us Weekly reported that Tayshia and Kaitlyn were “just helping out this season. This is not their permanent position.” The same report also claims that the women are experiencing some minor difficulties in their hosting duties.

Tayshia and Kaitlyn were brought into the franchise as temporary hosts of The Bachelorette to help guide the contestants of the series for both Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s seasons. Katie’s season is currently filming, while Michelle’s will begin production in July.

Did Katie make a love connection?

While some names have been leaked as potential love interests for Katie, including John Hersey, there were plenty of other men who were in the running for the gorgeous brunette’s heart.

Us Weekly reported that two of Katie’s suitors were previously set to compete on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, but were eliminated from the final list after filming was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These included two men named Greg and Karl as well as Clay Harbour’s cousin Andrew S. and Ed Waisbrot’s friend Joshua.

The Bachelorette will return Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.