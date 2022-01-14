Katie Thurston reunites with ex Michael Allio on birthday trip in Mexico

Bachelorette Katie Thurston reunites with her final four pick, Michael Allio, in Mexico. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston and ex Michael Allio were pictured hanging out together publicly this week for the first time since the end of their relationship on Katie’s season of The Bachelorette.

They were joined by Katie’s current boyfriend and contestant on her season of The Bachelorette, John Hersey. Also celebrating with the group were Bachelorette alumni Luke Stone, who appeared both on the 15th season of The Bachelorette and on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise, and Andrew Milcovich from The Bachelorette season 17.

Katie posted several Instagram stories of the group relaxing out by the beach, out to dinner, at a bar, and hanging out in what looks to be a hotel room.

Katie Thurston and Michael Allio’s Love Story

Katie and Michael fell in love during her season of The Bachelorette, but ultimately did not end up together when Michael self-eliminated. Despite making it to the final four, Michael decided he had to prioritize his family after a heartbreaking phone call with his 4-year-old son.

Katie was obviously devastated by the split, and the two even shared a series of flirty Instagram comments in the months after the show aired.

After Katie posted a lingerie picture to her Instagram, Michael left the now-deleted comment “Can’t say what I’d like to” with a couple of fire emojis.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Michael also appeared in Katie’s infamous 12 Days of Messy, sending fans into a frenzy when she chose the song “Almost Do.”

It seemed clear the two were just friends, however, when Michael responded with “Thanks friend. You’re an amazing human and I’m certain you’ll find what you’ve been looking for. I got yo back! Stay classy San Diego.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Katie, John, and Michael appear friendly in Instagram snaps

This is the first time the two have publicly hung out following Katie’s split from final pick Blake Moynes and relationship debut with John.

Despite their complicated history, Katie and Michael seemed completely at ease with one another in the shots posted by Katie, John, friend Renata Erickson, and Andrew Milcovich. John even posted a selfie to his story of himself, Katie, and Michael leaning in close for a photo.

Pic credit: @johnalexhersey/Instagram

Katie also shared a playful video of John, Michael, and Andrew hanging out in a hotel room with the caption “This feels like a nightmare.”

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

John Hersey posts sweet message for Katie’s 31st birthday

The two have spent the week at the Corazon Cabo Resort and Spa in celebration of Katie’s 31st birthday. Although John didn’t initially make it past week two of Katie’s season of The Bachelorette, the two have been going from strength to strength since they first announced their relationship.

John left a sweet birthday message for Katie and she called him her “favorite human” in return.

None of the group has explicitly acknowledged Katie and Michael’s reunion, but given Katie has never been one to shy away from the tough subjects, it seems only a matter of time before we learn more about their friendship.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.