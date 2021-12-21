Katie Thurston says she regrets 12 Days of Messy posts and wouldn’t do it again

Katie Thurston claims to be done with petty social media challenges. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston created a series of posts over the course of 12 days where she compared her exes from The Bachelorette Season 17 to songs by Taylor Swift.

Titled 12 Days of Messy, Katie’s petty posts appeared to rub both fans and stars of Bachelor Nation the wrong way.

Now reflecting on the posts, Katie has admitted to having regrets after the 12 Days of Messy received backlash and criticism.

Katie Thurston changes her tune aabout 12 Days of Messy

Katie Thurston and boyfriend John Hersey went live on Instagram to answer questions and connect with fans.

During the video, Katie addressed the 12 Days of Messy posts and confessed, “If I could go back in time and not do the 12 Days of Messy, I would not, to be honest.”

There appears to be a couple of reasons behind Katie’s newfound perspective on the posts, including speaking with former The Bachelorette Becca Kufrin. Becca unfollowed Katie after Katie compared Becca’s boyfriend Thomas Jacobs to the Taylor Swift song I Knew You Were Trouble.

Another petty comparison was when Katie dedicated the song We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together to ex-fiance Blake Moynes on day one. Blake has since spoke out about feeling blindsided by Katie announcing her relationship with John Hersey via the 12 Days of Messy posts.

In the video, Katie addressed what she’s learned after those posts and how people may have interpreted her intentions to be more serious or hurtful than she intended.

Katie stated, “What I’m learning is, I can view things in my way…like light and funny [but] there’s everyone’s own personal experience.”

Katie Thurston didn’t like the accusations that she friendzoned John Hersey

While Katie’s 12 Days of Messy faced backlash and unimpressed responses for various reasons, there was a particular narrative that really didn’t sit well with Katie.

Katie shared, “What I didn’t like was the amount of people who thought there was no way John and I could have a connection. That John is so friend zoned.”

As for John, he found the comments about him being friendzoned to be humorous, even chiming in that he loved it as Katie aired out her grievances with those that doubted her romantic connection with John.

Katie explained what motivated her to announce her relationship with John through the 12 Days of Messy, expressing that she wanted “to really show that, like, to me, John is my world. John is handsome, John’s romantic, John is everything. I wanted to make a big grand gesture to show that.”

The Bachelorette finale airs Tuesday, December 21 at 8/7c on ABC.