The Bachelorette spoilers: Does Michael A leave to be with his son?

Michael Allio is torn between his growing relationship with Katie Thurston and his desire to be reunited with his son James. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Michael Allio quickly found a way into viewers’ hearts. However, Katie and his fans may have to say goodbye to him sooner than they’d like.

Michael won viewers over after his one-on-one date with Katie. He shared his story about his first wife, Laura, and how he lost her to cancer.

Michael has only continued to flourish in the eyes of viewers as the show has progressed.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Based on previews, Michael will be torn between staying to explore his relationship with Katie and wanting to return home to be with his son.

During the most recent episode, he adorably shared a video call with his son James.

It was clear that Michael was struggling with being away from him and now that he has made it to the top four, the stakes are even higher.

Will Michael forfeit his spot to be with his son?

Michael A will leave during next week’s episode of The Bachelorette

Reality Steve revealed in a blog post that Michael made it further than he initially predicted.

While he thought Andrew Spencer was going to be in the top four along with Greg Grippo, Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze, Michael A ended up taking his place.

However, Michael won’t stay a part of the top four for long.

Reality Steve wrote, “Back on May 13th, I wrote this regarding Michael A. leaving the show: ‘I don’t know any of the exact details regarding his departure, I just know either Katie sends him home to be with his son or he wants to leave because of it.'”

Reality Steve ultimately revealed, “Michael does self-eliminate, but not until next week.”

Will Michael A get a hometown date?

Reality Steve revealed if Michael will stay long enough to get a hometown date and for Katie to meet his family, including his son James.

Reality Steve confessed that Michael will walk away from The Bachelorette before he has the chance to go on a hometown date.

“When I reported that back in May on Michael A., the one thing I knew was that his family never met Katie,” Reality Steve stated. “So I made the assumption he didn’t finish top 4 since, well, top 4 get hometowns. I made the wrong assumption there on his placement. He finishes 4th, BUT, his family doesn’t meet Katie. At the beginning of next weeks episode, we’ll see Michael self eliminate because of his son, and Katie never meets his family.”

Now that Michael A will be leaving next week, his fans can only hope that Michael will be selected as the next Bachelor lead.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.