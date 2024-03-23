Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke shut down feud rumors, address RHOBH reunion drama

Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke are shutting down feud rumors after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion drama.

It’s been over a week since the RHOBH Season 13 reunion wrapped with Sutton having a serious health scare, which forced her to leave early with Garcelle Beauvais.

The rumor mill has been running wild that there’s now a rift between Sutton and Kathy.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, after the reunion, Sutton seemed to throw some shade at Kathy, and Kathy clapped back, hinting not all was hunky dory with the friends.

However, that does not seem to be the case at all.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The two ladies did a very interesting and awkward IG Live last night to set the record straight on where they stand with each other.

Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke shut down feud rumors

On Friday, at a belated party for Kathy thrown by her daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Sutton and Kathy opted to go live to squash some rumors. They struggled to figure out the whole IG Live thing, with lots of confusion on how Sutton could join even though she was sitting right next to Kathy.

It took a little while to get through some of the hoopla before we got insight into where they stand today. Even then, the conversation jumped around a lot but they do set the record straight.

“So you all don’t get confused,” Sutton spilled. “And I was not afraid of her at the reunion. I just want to make sure we are clear on that. We can discuss that at a later date.”

Kathy then chimed in, adding how she thought it was so funny that Sutton being afraid of her came about and brought up being harassed online.

“Why would anybody be afraid of me,” Kathy expressed later in the video as Sutton reiterated her love for her friend.

They get off track again, which is a theme for the two friends. Later Sutton explained she isn’t friends with Kathy just to go to her parties, even though they are a who’s who of Beverly Hills.

Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton address and address RHOBH drama

Eventually, Kathy mentioned the reunion. Then, Kathy confirmed she was only at the Season 13 reunion for her sister, Kyle Richards.

“I love Kyle. Kyle and I have had our issues. I was only there to hold her hand,” Kathy admitted.

No, Kathy wasn’t there to take sides and went on to explain how she offered to have her husband Rick Hilton call the hospital to get Sutton in immediately after her medical crisis. Kathy also shared that she couldn’t see what was happening with Sutton.

Sutton came out swinging to say she did not fake it at all. Her health was in jeopardy, and Kathy added that all the cast members were concerned about Sutton’s health. Kathy and Kyle even spoke with Sutton that night to ensure she was okay.

The video goes on for about ten more minutes, with other people joining in, but Kathy manages to spill the tea that Sutton was going on a date later that night.

Alright, RHOBH fans, Sutton Stracke has gone out of her way to make it clear she and Kathy Hilton are not feuding. Their Live shared above was long but worth a watch because it’s also very entertaining.

Kathy and Sutton setting the record straight comes as filming for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 soon kicks off. We know Annemarie Wiley won’t be back, but maybe Kathy will return in her “friend of” role.

Keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for more RHOBH Season 14 updates.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.