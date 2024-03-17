Sutton Stracke shades Kathy Hilton after RHOBH reunion, Kathy claps back amid feud rumors

The drama from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion show seems to have spilled over into real life.

It seems that more than one feud has emerged from the RHOBH reunion.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley are on the outs following personal leaked text messages, which Dorit has denied making public.

Now, all signs point to trouble in paradise for friends Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke.

Sutton took to X (formerly Twitter) after the reunion to share a message from her bestie, Jennifer Tilly.

“When your real friend knows you’re not that great of an actress! And got really sick… 😽💗💗💗,” wrote Sutton.

Following the X, Kathy clapped back at a critic as the rumor mill heated up that these former pals were feuding.

Kathy Hilton claps back at Sutton Stracke after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion

The Instagram fan account @bravoandcocktails_ shared an IG Story from the Instagram account @marteaniswitheddy, which captured an exchange between Kathy and a fan asking a question.

“@KathyHilton why are this people saying you hate Sutton! I thought you all were fine !.” read the fan’s comment.

Kathy then replied,” Ridiculous! Why don’t you ask Sutton were going on a trip together in 3 weeks?”

The response has caused some confusion as to whether Kathy was saying they were going away together or if they are still going away together in a few weeks.

Kathy further denied that there was trouble brewing between her and Sutton while Sutton remained quiet.

What else has Kathy Hilton said about Sutton Stracke friendship following the RHOBH reunion?

The day after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Bravo shared an IG post featuring Sutton and a quote about her health scare at the reunion.

Kathy popped up in the comments section to defend her friendship status with Sutton as well as shut down claims a rift occurred.

The critic declared that Sutto was terrified of Kathy. It was also called “convenient” that Sutton and Kathy never faced off, insinuating cameras need to be picked back up for this fallout.

“Sutton already told what she said about me to Kyle. Were cool she was honest,” she clapped back to the critic.

Another response had Kathy clarify that her appearance at the RHOBH Season 13 reunion was not a surprise to anyone on the cast.

“All of the ladies knew I was coming so anyone that acted shocked??? Well I guess will call it TV.” Kathy wrote.

Only time will tell if Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke are really feuding or if the drama is being made up.

What’s happening with Sutton and Kathy isn’t the only drama coming from the reunion.

In other RHOBH reunion news, fans blasted Kyle Richards for not answering questions and using Kathy as her shield.

Cameras begin rolling on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 soon. Here’s hoping more light is shed on what’s really going on with Kathy and Sutton.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.