Kyle Richards blasted after RHOBH reunion, viewers accuse her of using Kathy Hilton

Kyle Richards has landed in the hot seat after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and not by Andy Cohen.

RHOBH fans have blasted Kyle for her remarks at the Season 13 reunion and for not answering burning questions about her life.

There have also been several accusations that Kyle used Kathy Hilton as a shield to hide what’s really going on with the OG star.

Kyle didn’t fork over any new information regarding her split from Mauricio Umansky or her newfound friendship with Morgan Wade.

Instead, Kyle declared her personal life was “nobody’s f’**kng business.”

That comment and more have viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills coming for her.

Kyle Richards blasted after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire during the Season 13 reunion, with many remarks taking aim at Kyle for avoiding questions.

“The fact that everyone was 🤐 when Kyle said her personal life was “nobody’s f’ing business” is why the entire #RHOBH cast needs an overhaul, not just Kyle. None of them deserve a 💎. HW’s from other franchises should speak out about the double standard.” read one X.

The fact that everyone was 🤐 when Kyle said her personal life was “nobody’s f’ing business” is why the entire #RHOBH cast needs an overhaul, not just Kyle. None of them deserve a 💎.



HW’s from other franchises should speak out about the double standard.pic.twitter.com/8lcJSg0tuo — Nikelodeon (@Nikelodeon2021) March 14, 2024

Kyle was called out for her hypocritical behavior after she aired other cast members’ business more than once on the show.

Kyle is such a hypocrite to think it’s no one’s “f*cking business” to know about her relationship when she has made it her “f*cking business” to out all of her cast mates dirty secrets for YEARS #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/S2Qur5VgrA — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) March 14, 2024

“If it’s no one’s f**kin business” Kyle then stop filming a show abt your married lifestyle and leave us out the chat #RHOBH,” said another X.

"If it's no one's fuckin business" Kyle then stop filming a show abt your married lifestyle and leave us out the chat #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/j5G5OOvEGL — Reality Escape Artist (@essayjenkins) March 14, 2024

A different X user slammed Kyle for spending the past 13 years on RHOBH, telling everyone else to be honest and open when she isn’t.

On a tv show for 13 years harassing others about being ‘open & honest’



“It’s nobody’s fucking business why” – Vyle Kyle #rhobh pic.twitter.com/ji6oM51Hl1 — 🌬 madison (@_maddye) March 14, 2024

There was one X who brought up Kyle discussing her sister Kim Richards’ and Sutton Stracke’s drinking on camera while stating her own life is essentially off limits.

So the reason for your separation is no one’s business but your sister’s addiction as well as Sutton’s eating/drinking habits should be discussed?? #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/hClYrnALb7 — Joshua Garcia (@JMGarcia_18) March 14, 2024

“The entire reunion part 3 was about Kyle, and she didn’t answer a single question. This was such a chop for Kyle, because why are we wrapping the reunion and we don’t hear anything we didn’t already know #RHOBH,” wrote an X user.

The entire reunion part 3 was about Kyle and she didn’t answer a single question. This was such a chop for Kyle, because why are we wrapping the reunion and we don’t hear anything we didn’t already know #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/zshYshBq41 — Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) March 14, 2024

Andy Cohen and Evolution Media were brought into the mix as Kyle’s hypocrisy was highlighted in a few clips.

Andy & Evolution Media kisses Kyle’s 🍑 & she just pretty much let us know she does whatever she wants with no repercussions. Let’s start the montage for them, because we remember all her hypocritical moments and Andy & Evolution’s double standards…#RHOBH pic.twitter.com/BhqBnKMvlY — Nikelodeon (@Nikelodeon2021) March 14, 2024

RHOBH star Kyle Richards accused of using Kathy Hilton at reunion

For weeks The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans had wondered why in the world Kathy was at the Season 13 reunion. Now we know, and many viewers think Kathy was simply there so Kyle could hide behind her.

“Kyle isn’t slick at all. She’s using Kathy as her mouthpiece to bulldoze her current foes: Mauricio and Sutton. Trust that everything Kathy is saying, Kyle fed it to her in some capacity (as Kathy doesn’t watch the show). #RHOBH” read an X.

Kyle isn't slick at all. She's using Kathy as her mouthpiece to bulldoze her current foes: Mauricio and Sutton.



Trust that everything Kathy is saying, Kyle fed it to her in some capacity (as Kathy doesn't watch the show). #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/dWLGccGkIO — Brandon Fluellen (@BMFluellen1) March 14, 2024

Another X called watching Kathy and Kyle a waist of airtime because they were just rambling.

I feel like we are just watching Kathy & Kyle ramble and wasting airtime. #RHOBH #RHOBHreunion pic.twitter.com/rZ66aoNguF — janellaboo (@xavichopchop) March 14, 2024

“This reunion should’ve been 2 parts, Kyle bringing Kathy out to protect her from the ladies, then Mrs Open&Honest not answering a single question. #RHOBH,” said one X.

This reunion should've been 2 parts, Kyle bringing Kathy out to protect her from the ladies, then Mrs Open&Honest not answering a single question. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/iu6YdgDqgz — JJ (@McGannJack) March 14, 2024

There was even an X declaring Kyle weak and a bully for bringing Kathy as her backup to the reunion.

Kyle is the weakest of them all. Bringing in Kathy just for her to comment on a show that is Mauricio’s and for her to then have Kathy with her as back up? Kyle is the bully of the show #RHOBH #RHOBHReunion pic.twitter.com/PUmmjCXwli — Sarah Schneider (@Sweet_Sarah19) March 14, 2024

Oh yes, RHOBH viewers had a lot to say about Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton following the Season 13 reunion show.

In other news, Monsters and Critics has information about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 and you can read all about it here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.