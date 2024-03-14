Kyle Richards blasted after RHOBH reunion, viewers accuse her of using Kathy Hilton

Kyle Richards has landed in the hot seat after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and not by Andy Cohen.
RHOBH fans have blasted Kyle for her remarks at the Season 13 reunion and for not answering burning questions about her life.
There have also been several accusations that Kyle used Kathy Hilton as a shield to hide what’s really going on with the OG star.
Kyle didn’t fork over any new information regarding her split from Mauricio Umansky or her newfound friendship with Morgan Wade.
Instead, Kyle declared her personal life was “nobody’s f’**kng business.”
That comment and more have viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills coming for her.
Kyle Richards blasted after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion
X (formerly Twitter) was on fire during the Season 13 reunion, with many remarks taking aim at Kyle for avoiding questions.
“The fact that everyone was 🤐 when Kyle said her personal life was “nobody’s f’ing business” is why the entire #RHOBH cast needs an overhaul, not just Kyle. None of them deserve a 💎. HW’s from other franchises should speak out about the double standard.” read one X.
Kyle was called out for her hypocritical behavior after she aired other cast members’ business more than once on the show.
“If it’s no one’s f**kin business” Kyle then stop filming a show abt your married lifestyle and leave us out the chat #RHOBH,” said another X.
A different X user slammed Kyle for spending the past 13 years on RHOBH, telling everyone else to be honest and open when she isn’t.
There was one X who brought up Kyle discussing her sister Kim Richards’ and Sutton Stracke’s drinking on camera while stating her own life is essentially off limits.
“The entire reunion part 3 was about Kyle, and she didn’t answer a single question. This was such a chop for Kyle, because why are we wrapping the reunion and we don’t hear anything we didn’t already know #RHOBH,” wrote an X user.
Andy Cohen and Evolution Media were brought into the mix as Kyle’s hypocrisy was highlighted in a few clips.
RHOBH star Kyle Richards accused of using Kathy Hilton at reunion
For weeks The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans had wondered why in the world Kathy was at the Season 13 reunion. Now we know, and many viewers think Kathy was simply there so Kyle could hide behind her.
“Kyle isn’t slick at all. She’s using Kathy as her mouthpiece to bulldoze her current foes: Mauricio and Sutton. Trust that everything Kathy is saying, Kyle fed it to her in some capacity (as Kathy doesn’t watch the show). #RHOBH” read an X.
Another X called watching Kathy and Kyle a waist of airtime because they were just rambling.
“This reunion should’ve been 2 parts, Kyle bringing Kathy out to protect her from the ladies, then Mrs Open&Honest not answering a single question. #RHOBH,” said one X.
There was even an X declaring Kyle weak and a bully for bringing Kathy as her backup to the reunion.
Oh yes, RHOBH viewers had a lot to say about Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton following the Season 13 reunion show.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.