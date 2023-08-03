Kate Chastain shuts down chef Ben Robinson baby daddy rumors

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain has had one busy week with a new show, a guest appearance, and taking on those pesky baby daddy rumors.

Ever since Kate welcomed her son Sullivan Cay in May, the rumor mill has been buzzing that Below Deck Med alum chef Ben Robinson is Sullivan’s father.

Kate has been mum on her baby daddy from the moment she revealed her pregnancy, sharing she was raising her child solo.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kate already made it clear that her friend Ben was not her baby daddy.

However, that hasn’t stopped the online chatter, and Kate has had enough of it and once again set the record straight.

Kate took to Twitter to share a side-by-side picture of her son Sullivan and Ben as a baby to get her message across.

“It would be great if people would stop commenting and messaging me ‘baby Ben!’…….every single day. For reference this is Ben as a baby on the left next to Sullivan. Clearly not related,” Kate wrote in the tweet.

It would be great if people would stop commenting and messaging me “baby Ben!”…….every single day.



For reference this is Ben as a baby on the left next to Sullivan. Clearly not related pic.twitter.com/agNcSsHqp7 — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) July 30, 2023

That wasn’t the only time this week the former chief stew addressed this crazy rumor.

Kate Chastain is ‘tired’ of chef Ben Robinson baby daddy rumors

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight to promote her guest appearance on Project Runway and her new show with Captain Lee Robinson, Kate managed to slide in the hot topic of baby daddy Ben.

It all started when Ben shared a picture of a very pregnant Kate and himself on Instagram. Kate did not want it shared, but Ben did it anyway as a joke.

Despite what started as a joke and got the rumor mill buzzing, Kate’s over the comparison because there isn’t a comparison.

“The truth is I am tired of people comparing my baby to being Ben ‘He looks like Ben,’ and I want to be like he actually does not look like Ben,” she shared with ET.

The former chief stew does admit that her friend Ben will be the funcle, aka fun uncle, while also admitting her friend Captain Lee is a grandpa figure to baby Sullivan.

It’s a good thing, too, since Captain Lee’s spending a lot of time at Kate’s these days, thanks to their new Bravo show.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain teases Project Runway and new Captain Lee Rosbach show

Earlier this week, news dropped that Captain Lee and Kate are teaming up to dish all things Bravo in a series called Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate which premieres on Monday, August 14 at 10/9c on Bravo.

Kate couldn’t be more thrilled to reunite with her pal Captain Lee to do what she already does, watch Bravo and talk about it. The former yachtie teased fans can expect some great moments from the duo like them talking about the new RHONY.

“It was so fun for me to describe to him the new cast of Real Housewives of New York, and his response is one of my favorite moments with him ever!” she teased Entertainment Tonight.

Along with a new show, Kate makes her debut as a judge on Project Runway tonight at 9/8c on Bravo. Kate promoted her guest stint via the official Bravo Instagram page to share her excitement.

Several Below Deck stars are joining Kate as models for the yachting uniform challenge, and they have also teased the show, and you can read all about that here.

Kate Chastain remains one busy lady managing motherhood and a new gig, but she did find time to blast those chef Ben Robinson baby rumors, and we’re for it.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.