Below Deck stars tease Project Runway Season 20 stint: Here’s when to tune in

Project Runway has enlisted some familiar faces to help kick things up a notch for Season 20, which happens to be All Stars.

This week, several fan-favorites from the Below Deck franchise take on New York City to help with the next Project Runway design challenge.

The challenge is to redesign a yachtie uniform, so of course, there was no one better to help with that than the Below Deck stars.

Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Sandy Yawn, Captain Jason Chambers, Aesha Scott, Daisy Kelliher, Colin MacRae, Gary King, Zee Dempers, and Courtney Veale will guest star as models.

Not only that, but Kate Chastain serves as a judge for this special Below Deck-themed episode.

It all goes down on Thursday, August 3, and some Below Deck stars are getting fans psyched for the show.

Below Deck stars tease Project Runway Season 20 stint

Taking to Instagram, Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary shared a picture of him working with Project Runway star Laurence Basse. Gary encouraged his followers to tune in but unfortunately gave the wrong date.

Despite the misinformation, the sentiment was not lost on Laurence, who showed up in the comment section, writing, “I miss you Gary… 🥰❤️ @king_gk.” Gary replied, “@laurencebasse you too :) let’s do this again ☺️.”

Colin also used Instagram to share his upcoming appearance on Project Runway. The hunky engineer used a group shot of the Below Deck family with Christian Siriano.

“That one and only time I was a ‘model’ on a below deck all stars episode of Project runway, airing this Thursday on @bravotv,” Colin captioned the post.

Courtney and Captain Jason have yet to promote their stint on the design competition show. They did, though, show up in the comments of Colin’s post, with Courtney showing excitement and Captain Jason being slightly nervous.

Below Deck Med fan favorite Zee also promoted the upcoming episode of Project Runway using the same picture Colin did in his Instagram post.

“Love a good crossover, catch me on a new episode of #Projectrunway All Stars- this Thursday on @bravotv! @projectrunwaybravo,” Zee expressed.

Bravo gave Below Deck and Project Runway fans a glimpse of what to expect from this crossover event, and it looks so good.

Project Runway teases Below Deck crossover

In a preview video dropped by Bravo, Christian gathers the remaining group of designers to present the next challenge. A boat carrying the Below Deck stars arrives with lots of yelling and screaming from some of the designers.

Then Christian admits it’s only fitting for Captain Lee, the OG of Below Deck, to explain the challenge. Captain Lee reveals the crew’s formal uniforms need an update, calling them “boring AF.”

Captain Jason has a witty line in the teaser, too, saying the uniforms need “a little less Lee and a little more Zee.” The Below Deck crew and designers are paired up to kick off the challenge.

Below Deck fans will have to tune in to find out how it all plays out on Thursday, August 3, at 9/8c on Bravo.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, there’s more exciting news for the Below Deck family. Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain are reuniting for a new show that looks oh-so fun.

To see the full Below Deck and Project Runway preview, click here.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Project Runway airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.