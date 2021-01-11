Kate Chastain net worth: How much money does the Below Deck alum have in 2021?

Kate Chastain’s net worth has become one hot topic among Below Deck fans.

The former chief stew spent years in yachting. Plus, she has made a nice living in reality television thanks to her growing popularity on Bravo.

Even though Kate left Below Deck, she currently has two other shows on Bravo. Below Deck Galley Talk, which features alumni from the yachting show dishing all of the Season 8 drama.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kate also cohosts Bravo’s Chat Room with Hannah Berner, Gizelle Bryant, and Porsha Williams. The four ladies dish pop culture, entertainment and give their two cents on all the Bravo shows.

So, just how much money does Kate have after a successful career in yachting and a new career in reality television?

Let’s take a look.

Kate Chastain net worth

Online reports indicate that Kate Chastain’s net worth ranges between $300,000 and $500,000. Yes, all the hard work has paid off in spades for Kate.

Before joining Below Deck, Kate had nearly ten years of yachting experience. What was supposed to be a gap year after college spent traveling the world turned into a passion for Kate.

According to Yahoo News, Kate earned around $5,000 a month as a stew and close to $6,000 as a chief stew.

As Below Deck fans know, tips are a significant source of income for crew members. It is not uncommon for a person in the yachting industry to make close to $20,000 in tips during a charter season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Chastain (@kate_chastain)

The Below Deck charter season only lasts six weeks due to filming. However, the crew still earns a pretty penny because the charters are shorter, allowing for at least eight to nine charters per season of the Bravo show.

Along with earning a fee for appearing on Below Deck, the cast also earns a crew salary and tips because they are doing a real job.

Building her portfolio

Kate definitively earned herself a nice little nest egg so far. The former chief stew has only just begun to make bank too.

It has been less than a year since Kate said good-bye to Below Deck, but she has kept busy, even amid the coronavirus pandemic. First, she landed a radio show, Unapologetically Kate Chastain, on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Chastain (@kate_chastain)

Then Kate shared her thoughts on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 in the limited series show, Watch with Kate. Now she keeps fans entertained on Below Deck Galley Talk and Bravo’s Chat Room.

Kate Chastain has built a pretty good net worth. As her popularity grows, so does Kate’s social media presence, which means she can earn cash through ads too.

Yep, the Florida native certainly has given herself a lot of options to keep her portfolio growing.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.