Below Deck Galley Talk crew weighs in on Captain Lee’s anger toward drunk charter guest Dolores

The Below Deck Galley Talk crew weighed in on Captain Lee Rosbach’s anger toward drunk charter guest Dolores.

It has been quite a week for the Below Deck franchise. The most recent episode of Season 8 featured Dolores jumping in the ocean at night after consuming copious amounts of alcohol. Captain Lee unleashed on the guest and ended the charter.

Below Deck fans have been waiting all season for the jaw-dropping moment to play out. The My Seanna crew shared their thoughts on the situation, and now the Below Deck Galley Talk cast has spoken out too.

Don’t break Captain Lee’s rules

The captain made it clear to drunk Dolores she was not to jump in the ocean, but she did it anyway. Now Dolores and her friends are getting a one-way plane ticket home.

“She embarrassed herself, and she embarrassed the boat. She disrespected the boat. She disrespected his leadership. Plane ticket,” chimed in Kate Chastain.

Captain Lee has two rules for the crew and charter guests on a yacht he commands. Don’t embarrass yourself or the boat ever. Breaking one of those rules get anyone kicked off the yacht.

“Two rules,” Connie Arias stated with Amy Johnson adding, “You’re done.”

Captain’s actions were shocking but warranted

The Below Deck Galley talk crew all agreed on one thing: Captain Lee was furious and had every right to respond the way he did.

One particular moment stood out to Colin Macy-O’Toole and Bobby Giancola. Dolores bringing up how much money she paid for the charter was a bad, bad move.

“Don’t start talking about money, girl,” Macy-O’Toole said.

Captain Lee cursing and gesturing at Dolores was a move that left the Below Deck Galley Talk cast shocked.

Kate expressed she has never seen the captain point his finger at a charter guest. Connie said the look on Captain Lee’s was one she never experienced while working with him.

It takes a lot to make the infamous captain angry, but Dolores brought out an anger level in him that was new to the Below Deck alums on Below Deck Galley Talk.

“I’ve actually never seen him this mad, and believe me, I’ve seen him very mad,” stated Josiah Carter.

Next week viewers find out if Captain Lee Rosbach truly does end the Below Deck charter.

Oh yes, the Dolores drama and Captain Lee’s reaction will give the Below Deck Galley Talk crew even more, to talk about on the next episode.

Below Deck Galley Talk airs Fridays at 7/6c on Bravo.