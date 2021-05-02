Kail Lowry responds to rumors that she is dating Chris Lopez again

Kail addressed rumors that she’s back together with Chris Lopez again. Pic credit: MTV and @chrisxlopezz/Instagram

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 addressed rumors that she is back together with her baby daddy Chris Lopez. She revealed where their relationship status stands today, and even talked about marriage.

The 29-year-old mom of four said, “I heard rumors that me and Chris were back together.”

Speculation that Kail was back together with Chris began in March when the Teen Mom 2 star shared a live video asking her followers, “Is it possible to move forward in a romantic relationship with a partner after fights and a lot of personal drama with the relationship have gone public?”

Kail and Chris share two sons, Lux, 3, and Creed, 9 months, and have had their fair share of fights and personal drama.

Kail set the record straight and confirmed that she is not dating Chris and talked marriage

“But no — we’re co-parenting. That’s it,” she said of her relationship with Lopez, 27. Kail also revealed that the off-again couple’s youngest son, Creed, “just started” going to Chris’s house to visit.

Although she’s enjoying being single for now, Kail gave some details about another possible marriage in the future.

“You know what? It really depends on the day that you ask me. On some days, I’m like, ‘Wow, I would really love to get married and have a partner and do s**t, together,’ and some days I’m like, ‘I would never do that again.’”

“So, it really, really depends on the day. Since you’re asking me today, I’d say probably not.”

Kail also addressed getting married last month during a fan Q&A, and told her followers, “I get this question all the time. It really depends on the day you ask. Today, probably not. Next week, I’ll be pinning wedding dresses.”

The Teen Mom 2 star shared that she’s enjoying the single life and her independence

“Creed is almost one. So, he’ll be nine months, you know, this week and he’s getting to that age where I am starting to have like a little bit of me-time,” Kail said.

Kail continued, “He just started going to his dad’s and I’m going to go kayaking on Saturday. And I love having that kind of freedom to do things that I want in my free time. I don’t know that I would want to get into another relationship or get married anytime soon.”

“I feel like I’ve been in a relationship since I got pregnant at sixteen, you know, sixteen seventeen years old. So, I feel good about having my independence back,” revealed the teen mom and entrepreneur.

Chris has been outspoken about his desire to stay off camera during filming for Teen Mom 2. He recently insinuated he would seek legal counsel if he were to appear on any Teen Mom 2 episodes this season.

Kail also opened up about her relationship with ex, Javi Marroquin

Kail, who shares son Lincoln, 7, with Javi, said of their relationship, “I don’t want to say too much just because [Javi] doesn’t film anymore. So, he wants to stay private. But right now, we are co-parenting and, you know, we’re sticking to boundaries that we have in place. And so, I would say it’s going well.”

Chris also addressed his relationship status with Kail back in January during his podcast. At the time, he told his co-host, Bread, of being in love with Kail, “I plead the fifth. I can’t answer that right now…it’s iffy.”

“To me, it would have to be later down the line. It’s too much…hurt…the hardest thing is leaving a relationship you didn’t want to be leave…you lose trust.”

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premieres on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.