Julia Trubkina says yoga helped her lose weight after 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After weight gain

90 Day Fiance personality Julia Trubkina revealed that she had trouble losing weight and tried several methods before finding something that worked for her.

Julia and her husband, Brandon Gibbs, were introduced to 90 Day Fiance fans in Season 8 of the show and the pair’s story quickly became a fan-favorite. Julia moved from Russia to America to be with Brandon, but it didn’t come without a few hiccups along the way.

Brandon lived with his parents, Betty and Ron Gibbs, on their family farm where he had to help them work and maintain it. When Julia arrived, she had a tough adjustment period. One of the tougher obstacles was understanding why Betty and Ron refused to allow her and Brandon to sleep in the same room until they were married.

However, the couple managed to make it through their trials and tied the knot at the end of the season. But the good news didn’t end there, 90 Day Fiance fans recently found out that the couple was going to be moving to another 90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

Although fans were thrilled that they would get to see more of the adorable couple, Julia has also taken the opportunity to open up to their fans and share her life experiences.

In a recent Instagram post, Julia revealed that she had struggled to lose weight recently and found that only one thing helped her to get back on track — yoga.

Julia says yoga helped her lose the weight

In the post, Julia rocks a tiny bikini in preparation for a fitness competition. According to the post’s caption, she experienced some weight gain while filming for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

“This was my second competition. guys, in the season happily ever after, I had hormonal imbalance, food, flights, stress and I gained weight. I trained, spent most of the day on the street running with the dogs, helping on the farm, but the weight did not go away,” she shared.

The caption continued to explain, “I didn’t really like and perceived yoga as a sport, but I began to do yoga once a week and the weight began to return to normal, naturally I continued to do loads.”

Julia concluded her caption stating that many troubles can start and be fixed by just altering your mindset.

“conclusion: a lot of problems depends on problems in the head, even weight problems,” she wrote.

Julia received criticism after the Season 8 Tell All

Julia found herself in hot water with some 90 Day Fiance fans after sharing her controversial opinions on plastic surgery.

During the Tell All, host Shaun Robinson discussed procedures that certain cast members had done, including Rebecca Parrott and Yara Zaya. Both women admitted to having work done and were happy with their decisions.

Julia, however, couldn’t wrap her mind around the idea of plastic surgery and instead said that women should learn to accept themselves.

“I totally disagree about this,” she said.

Julia went on to state that if you are “young” you don’t need an operation to change you and if you have a man who loves you then “you don’t need [to] change.”

Co-star Yara disagreed and countered that if someone is unhappy with their appearance they should be able to change it.

Julia then found herself in deeper water still when it was revealed that she decided not to move off the family farm after complaining about it all season.

Fans felt that she was putting on an act and several decided they were no longer “team Julia.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.